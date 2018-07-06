China Opens New WTO Case Over US Import Duties - Commerce Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing has filed another complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the US move to impose 25-percent tariffs on a range of Chinese imports worth $34 billion, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

"China has initiated a new case with the WTO over the US tariffs coming into effect," the statement read.

The case is the most recent China's gesture in its trade war with the United States. In April, Beijing filed another complaint with the WTO after the United States slapped 25- and 10-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from China, respectively.

READ MORE: WTO Backs Canadian Complaint Against Obama-Era Duties on Glossy Paper Exports

Earlier in the day, Beijing threatened to fight back against the US import tariffs which came into effect on Friday. The Asian nation also introduced 25-percent duties on $34 billion worth of US imports as a reciprocal measure.