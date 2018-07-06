Register
16:52 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Giant letters, reading the word blockchain are displayed at the blockchain centre, which aims at boosting start-ups, on February 7, 2018 in Lithuania's capital Vilnius

    IBM to Teach Australian Gov't How to Exploit Blockchain in $1 Billion Deal

    © AFP 2018 / Petras Malukas
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Australian authorities are seriously focused on the idea of an effective digital government, and have even selected a guide to lead them along the thorny path of blockchain.

    IT titan IBM has clinched a lucrative government-wide purchasing agreement with the Australian authorities for a long for the next five years, estimated to be worth $1 billion, CCN reported. The landmark deal oversees the development of blockchain and other digital technology know-hows to fulfill Australia’s desire to become one of the world’s "top-three digital governments" by 2025.

    Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    CC0 / Namecoin / Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    Facebook Partly Reverses Ban on Cryptocurrency Ads Amid Rumors of Coinbase Ties

    David La Rose, managing director of IBM Australia & New Zealand proudly noted that the agreement is a “testament” to the company’s “forty-year partnership with the Australian government,” that displays “trust and belief” in their ability to meet the most top-notch demands of the modern era, that is to say “provide world-leading capabilities.” He went on to detail their intention of directing the company’s investments “locally,” in blockchain, AI, quantum and cloud technologies.

    A staff member from a travel agency displays a Bitcoin logo as they accept bitcoins for payment in Hong Kong Friday, Feb. 28, 2014, after the world's first bitcoin retail store opened in Hong Kong, despite the virtual currency facing much scrutiny.
    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Despite Ditching Int'l Cryptocurrencies China Seeks Leadership in Blockchain

    "We look forward to helping the Australian Government to re-define the digital experience for the benefit of all Australians," the computing giant lauded the contract, which appears to be the biggest one negotiated by the Australian government so far.  

    To date, there is a special seven-strong network of the world’s top digital governments focused on boosting the digital economy. The members of D7, namely Canada, Estonia, Israel, New Zealand, South Korea, the UK and Uruguay, adopted a charter in 2014, formally putting emphasis on technology openness both in-house and abroad as well as prioritized open-source software and connectivity in digital governments’ functioning.

    According to earlier reports, IBM entered the global economic arena as a key player in the corporate blockchain sector, which notably involves the use of the distributed ledger technology in enterprises. For instance, it has recently powered the blockchain trade platform we.trade, facilitating live trade between such major European financial structures as Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

    Likewise, IBM has been trying its hand at the public blockchain domain. Last year saw an agreement with Stellar, who devised the famous lumens cryptocurrency (XLM), to create a payment system specially tailored for South Pacific countries and their emerging markets. While the platform is still in its infancy, at least for now, and accepts mainly British Pounds and Fijian Dollars, it is planned to grow to include seven different fiat currencies such as the New Zealand Dollar, Australian Dollar, and Tongan Pa’anga. 

    READ MORE: Bitcoin's 'Known Problems' Enjoy Miracle of Metamorphosis

    IBM is now also a partner to the nascent fintech enterprise Veridium Labs to launch the so-called “verde” cryptocurrency token based on the Stellar platform. The latter is backed by carbon credits meant t for cultivating vast territories of Indonesian rainforests.

    Related:

    Major South Korean Exchange Reportedly Hacked, Bitcoin's Price Takes Nosedive
    'Crypto Bikes Made by Combining Two Passions – Bitcoin and E-Bikes' – Co-Founder
    Scam Again? Research Finds Bitcoin's Value May Have Been Artificially Inflated
    Bitcoin Price Takes Nosedive as S Korean Exchange Loses 30% of Coins in Hack
    Tags:
    economy, IT, quantum computing, cloud computing, digital government, virtual currency, digital coin markets, cryptocurrency, Stellar, IBM, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse