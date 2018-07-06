Ministry: Russia Introduces Additional Taxes on Some US Goods Amid Steel Tariffs

Additional taxes ranging from 25% to 40% on certain goods produced in the US have been introduced by Moscow in response to the US aluminum and steel tariffs, the Economic Development Ministry of Russia announced in a statement.
The ministry also noted that Russia and other members of the WTO, including China, the EU, India, Mexico, Norway and Canada have already filed complaints with the organization against the United States.
A 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports and a 25 percent tariff on steel imports, originally imposed by President Trump in March, were temporarily suspended for some states, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union in order to attempt to negotiate a better deal, but the suspension was later revoked.
