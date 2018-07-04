Register
18:43 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    United Auto Workers union member Carrie Attwood uses an ergonomic-arm to install a front seat in a Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle at General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Hamtramck, Michigan July 27, 2011

    EU Ready to Discuss Lower Car Tariffs With US Amid Trade War Threats – Reports

    © REUTERS / Rebecca Cook/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    In late May, President Donald Trump warned that if the European Union does not remove tariffs and trade barriers against the United States soon, his administration will place a 20 percent tariff on all cars coming from the EU.

    The Financial Times (FT) cited several diplomatic sources as saying that the EU is considering talks with the world's largest car exporters, including those in the US, South Korea and Japan, in order to reach a tariff-cutting deal.

    The goal is to keep Washington from slapping punitive duties on the motor sector and prevent a full-blown trade war with the US, the diplomats said.

    If clinched, the deal would stipulate signatories cutting tariffs to agreed-to levels "without including the entire membership of the World Trade Organization," an international trade concept known as a "plurilateral agreement," according to The FT.

    READ MORE: Harley-Davidson Move Shows US Facing 'Consequences' of Tariffs – EU

    The topic is expected to be discussed during the upcoming meeting between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump in Washington.

    Commenting on the agenda, one of the sources warned against striking a sectoral deal on cars during the meeting, given that Trump has yet to scrap restrictive US trade measures against the EU.

    Earlier this week, the US Chamber of Commerce warned in a study that "new tariffs on steel, aluminum and Chinese imports, as well as the potential for additional tariffs on autos and auto parts, have pushed us to the brink of a global trade war."

    READ MORE:  Blue Jeans, Bikes & Whiskey: EU Tariffs on 'Iconic' US Goods Come Into Effect

    The German car manufacturer BMW, in turn, told Trump's Trade Minister Wilbur Ross that additional taxes on cars would have far-reaching consequences on investments and jobs in the US.

    European Council President Donald Tusk and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) arrive to attend a EU-China Summit in Brussels, Belgium June 2, 2017
    © REUTERS / Virginia Mayo/Pool
    How Trump's Trade War is Accelerating EU-China Rapprochement
    BMW recalled that the US's openness to trade encouraged it to open a 10,000-job factory in South Carolina, and that the facility adds $6.3 billion to the US economy annualy.

    The statement came after Trump's administration threatened to introduce a 20-percent tariff on European automobile imports, in a move that prompted Germany's leading automakers to propose scrapping the EU's 10-percent tax and 2.5-percent tariff on car imports from the US.

    Trade disagreements between the US and the EU have intensified since Washington imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports. Brussels retaliated by introducing duties on American goods like jeans, bourbon, and motorbikes.

    Related:

    China to Introduce Tariffs on $34 Billion Worth US Goods on July 6 - Reports
    EU Warns US Against Car Tariffs, Response Could Affect $294 Bln in US Exports
    'No Other Choice': Canada Imposes Response Tariffs on US Goods Amid Trade Row
    New US Tariffs an ‘Attempt to Hold Back China’s Technological Development’
    Tags:
    agreement, meeting, cars, tariffs, goal, talks, World Trade Organization (WTO), EU, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse