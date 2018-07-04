Trump Blasts Harley Davidson Again For Moving Production Overseas

As Harley-Davidson moves part of its production overseas in the face of retaliatory tariffs by the European Union, US President Donald Trump is blasting away at the US’ trademark motorcycle maker on Twitter again, saying the US administration will now focus on courting other motorcycle makers.

"Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the US, my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the US," Trump said on Twitter, adding, "The US is where the Action is!"

​Trump also insisted that Harley's US customer base is disappointed by the move, resulting in a 7 percent reduction in sales in 2017. However, many Twitterers rushed to point out to 45 that the move was only announced in 2018.

This is just the latest angry tweet towards the US bike maker by POTUS. Last Wednesday, Trump tweeted that "Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success."

"I've done so much for you, and then this," Trump opined. "Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won't forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!"

​Following the tariff war initiated by Trump, the EU implemented retaliatory tariffs and Harley-Davidson made an announcement stating that, because the new tariffs would increase the cost of each bike by $2,200, the company would move some production overseas.

However, the company will not be moving production to Europe. Harley's overseas manufacturing plants are in Brazil, India, Australia and Thailand, according to CNBC.

When contacted for comment, a Harley-Davidson spokesperson said all Harley motorcycles sold in the US are made in the US. The company announced it will close its Kansas City, Missouri, factory and move operations to York, Pennsylvania.

Harley-Davidson is one of five companies that dominate the US bike market. Polaris and Japan-based companies Honda, Yamaha and Kawasaki also sell a lot of motorcycles to the US market.