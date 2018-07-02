Register
18:53 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Gazprom's Zapadnaya gas distribution station in Belarus

    Polish Audit Office Finds Violations in 2009-2010 Gov't Talks With Gazprom

    © Sputnik / Egor Eryomov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WARSAW (Sputnik) – The Polish Supreme Audit Office (NIK) said in a Monday report that it found violations in the actions of former Economy Minister Waldemar Pawlak when he was holding talks on gas supplies with Russian energy company Gazprom in 2009-2010.

    "The majority of the economy minister’s actions in negotiating contracts on gas supplies with Russia in 2009-2010 were carried out without the needed backing in the form of an approved negotiation instruction. After the approval of such instruction, some talks were inconsistent with obligatory principles," the document read.

    The effectiveness of the talks between Poland and Gazprom had been limited by the former’s lack of alternative gas sources, the document added.

    Moreover, Pawlak and Polish oil and gas company PGNiG did not fully use their negotiating capabilities during the talks, since they did not attempt to receive benefits from Gazprom in exchange for conditions that would be favorable for the Russian side, according to the report.

    READ MORE: Stockholm Court Justifies Polish Demand for Gas Price Cut From Gazprom — PGNiG

    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Czech Diplomat: Europe Has No Legal Means to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project
    The document, however, provided a positive assessment of both the government’s and PGniG’s efforts in ensuring the ceaseless supply of Russian gas and avoiding a shortage of fossil fuel for Polish consumers.

    During a press conference on the NIK report results, Piotr Naimski, the government’s plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure, said that the country had lost 1.5 billion zlotys (around $340 million) in transit of Russian gas between 2010 and 2017 over its deal with Gazprom.

    Additionally, Warsaw had lost control over EuRoPol GAZ, the owner of the Polish section of the Yamal–Europe gas pipeline, as a result of its damaging agreements with the Russian energy giant, Naimski pointed out. The official also noted the strengthening of Poland's energy dependence on Russian supplies.

    EuRoPol GAZ was created as a joint venture by Gazprom and PGNiG back in 1993 to operate and finance the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure in Poland.

    According to Gazprom, Poland is one of the main Russian gas consumers in Europe. Russian gas deliveries meet 60 percent of the Eastern European country’s demand.

    The pipes produced at Europipe in Mühlheim, Germany, are transported to the Mukran logistics hub by rail
    © Photo: Nord Stream 2 / Wolfram Scheible
    German Economics Ministry: US Pledges No Sanctions on Russian Pipelines
    Russian gas supplies to Poland are currently being carried out under a long-term contract which stipulates the annual supply of 10 billion cubic meters of gas to the Eastern European country.

    Despite the fact that gas prices for Poland were lowered by 10 percent in 2012, PGNiG engaged in a pricing battle with Gazprom, demanding that the Russian energy giant reduce prices again in 2015 due to changing EU market trends.

    READ MORE: Gazprom Has Plan in Place If Denmark Tries to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

    On Saturday, PGNiG said that the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce had ruled that its demand for lower prices for gas it purchased from Gazprom was justified.

    Tags:
    gas supplies, talks, Gazprom, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse