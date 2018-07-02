Russia, China Not Ready for Yuan-Denominated Bonds Yet – Official

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Russia is not planning to issue yuan-denominated federal loan bonds (OFZ), since both the Russian and Chinese sides are not ready yet, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak told Sputnik on Monday.

"There has not been anything new. We are not ready yet. We are not going to issue Panda bonds. With regard to Chinese investors’ participation [in operations] at Moscow Exchange, they [China] are not ready yet," Storchak said on the sidelines of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) business forum in Sochi.

During the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in March, Storchak said that the ministry was considering the possibility of issuing Eurobonds in euro and yuan.

Back in February, Storchak said that though the possibility of such bonds was being explored, it was unreasonable to issue them amid China's current regulatory policy and restrictions imposed on Chinese investors on foreign markets in a bid to stop the outflow of capital from the country.