Register
21:42 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    Nord Stream 2 Financing Won't Depend on US Sanctions – Venture Executive

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    According to an executive of the Russian-European joint venture, the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US may provide Nord Stream 2 with more financing options. The sanctions have made the project less dependent on Western investments.

    Paul Corcoran, the CEO of Nord Stream 2 in Washington, told the German newspaper Die Welt:

    "The project will be certainly funded. It is important for Gazprom, and Russia currently has a high euro liquidity."

    The sanctions, imposed against Moscow by the US and the EU, have allegedly fueled the flow of euros to Russia.

    Although Russia can continue to sell natural gas to the bloc for euros, it can no longer spend its foreign currencies because of the imposed trade restrictions. According to the newspaper, this surplus could theoretically be used to finance the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if the US inhibits its NATO allies from funding the building of the pipeline from Russia to Europe.

    "The economic sanctions against Russia could lead to more financing options for Nord Stream 2," Corcoran told the paper.

    The US, which previously claimed that the pipeline would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, has reportedly put pressure on the European companies involved in the project. At the beginning of June, Foreign Policy magazine had cited three sources familiar with the issue as saying that the US administration was close to slapping sanctions on energy companies from Germany and other EU countries that are involved in the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. However, the German economy ministry told the media that they had received assurances from the US that gas pipeline projects would be excluded from the sanctions.

    READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline to Improve European Energy Security — Moscow

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom, France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, the Anglo-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Uniper and Wintershall of Germany.

    The project involves the construction of two legs of a gas pipeline to run from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline, which is due to be put into operation in 2019, will double Russia’s export capacity of 55 billion cubic meters, according to Reuters.

    Related:

    Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline to Improve European Energy Security - Moscow
    US Oil Supplies to Europe Not a Big Obstacle for Nord Stream 2 - Researcher
    Gazprom Has Plan in Place If Denmark Tries to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
    EU's Actions on Nord Stream 2 'Inspired by Washington' – Ex-Turkish Diplomat
    Nord Stream 2 Project to Keep Energy Prices in EU Stable - German Companies
    It Takes Guts: Nord Stream 2 Dilemma and Italy's Chance to Stop Russia Sanctions
    Start of Nord Stream 2 Construction in Russia Milestone for Project – Company
    Gazprom Asset Freeze 'Will Not Stop Nord Stream 2 From Going Ahead' - Analyst
    In Dire Straits: Trump Stepping Up Pressure on EU Members Over Nord Stream 2
    Tags:
    EU sanctions, natural resources, US sanctions, euro, gas, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream AG, Paul Corcoran, Baltic Sea, Germany, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse