Trump: Saudi King Agreed to Increase Oil Production Amid High Prices

The US President posted the information about the talks on his Twitter account.
Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference…Prices to high! He has agreed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 июня 2018 г.
Oil prices raised this week after Washington said it would offer no extensions or waivers to Iran's oil buyers.
READ MORE: Iranian Official Slams Saudi Arabia, US for 'Ridiculing' OPEC
Earlier in June, the White House threatened to penalize countries that fail to refrain from purchasing oil from Iran by November 4.
Turkey and India, the biggest importers of Iranian oil, promptly slammed the motion, emphasizing that they won't abide by the US' calls.
All comments
Show new comments (0)