Trump: Saudi King Agreed to Increase Oil Production Amid High Prices

Donald Trump said on Saturday that he spoke to the Saudi king about the need to increase Saudi Arabia's oil production to two million barrels due to an unstable situation in Iran and Venezuela, stressing that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud agreed with the proposal.

The US President posted the information about the talks on his Twitter account.

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference…Prices to high! He has agreed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 июня 2018 г.

Oil prices raised this week after Washington said it would offer no extensions or waivers to Iran's oil buyers.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zaganeh stated earlier that the US could not have imposed sanctions on the country's oil sector if Iranian crude exports had increased up to 4 million barrels a day.

Earlier in June, the White House threatened to penalize countries that fail to refrain from purchasing oil from Iran by November 4.

Turkey and India, the biggest importers of Iranian oil, promptly slammed the motion, emphasizing that they won't abide by the US' calls.