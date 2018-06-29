'No Other Choice': Canada Imposes Response Tariffs on US Goods Amid Trade Row

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has unveiled the country's response measures to US tariffs, which have led to a major trade row between the neighbors.

The Canadian foreign minister has announced that Ottawa will impose 10% to 25% trade tariffs on US goods in response to a similar move made by Washington, beginning July 1.

"Today we are publishing our two final tariffs lists," Freeland told reporters. "One list will be subject to a 25 percent tariff and the second list that will be subject to a 10 percent tariff. These countermeasures will only apply to good originating from the United States."

Canada's measures come in response to the controversial decision made by US President Donald Trump to reintroduce the tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union in late May. The move has been slammed by Canadian President Justice Trudeau, who also emphasized that his country does not pose a national security threat to the United States.

Earlier in the day, another country reacted to the US trade policy: Russia filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization to challenge the additional US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, previously speaking about the US tariffs, told a press conference that his country would not be "pushed around."

The Trudeau's comments on the trade dispute prompted Trump to strike back at the Canadian Prime Minister with a fiery rant with a barrage of tweets, denouncing the prime minister. Before finally reaching an agreement, Trump instructed US representatives not to back the joint communique of the G7 summit due to Trudeau's "false statements at his news conference."

