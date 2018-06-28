Register
15:48 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A view of the Federal Reserve

    Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet Plan Stumbles on Market Interest Rates

    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The US central bank is seeking to curb commercial bank speculation on the difference in interest rates set by the Fed and those in the open market; as such practices are challenging both the central bank’s policy course, and US macroeconomic stability.

    Kristian Rouz — The US Federal Reserve has been gradually reducing its bloated balance sheet for several months now, with its total holdings of assets having dropped from some $4.5 trillion in late 2015 to roughly $4.37 trillion this year. However, the gains in benchmark US overnight borrowing costs might thwart this Fed effort.

    The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Federal Reserve Signals Interest Rate Increase as Inflation Raises
    Over the past week, open market borrowing costs have inched up closer to the Fed's key interest rate on excess reserves (IOER) — which determines how much commercial banks charge each other on overnight excess reserve borrowing transactions. This narrowing gap is now challenging the broader Fed effort to further tighten the monetary environment in the US.

    Earlier this month, the Fed hiked its base borrowing costs by 0.25 percent to 2.00 percent and raised its interest rate on excess reserves from 1.93 percent to 1.95 percent.

    READ MORE: US Federal Reserve Might Adjust Obscure Interest Rate for Second Time

    However, borrowing costs on the open market rose to 1.92 percent — just 3 basis points below the Fed's IOER and 8 basis points below the upper threshold of the base borrowing costs range, set at 1.75-2.00.

    "Here we are, and I think they will be lucky to get one more done this year, because whenever the curve flattens the market's going to look at the Fed and say, 'Really?' and the Fed will have to blink," Christopher Whalen of Whalen Global Advisors said. "They're telling everyone there's going to be a couple more rate increases, and that's fanciful."

    The Fed is supplying the open market economy with money liquidity, and its policies of raising interest rates and reducing the balance sheet (by selling its holding of US Treasuries, for example) have reduced the volume of funds available for commercial banks.

    US dollar notes and an American visa
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    US Economy Going Full Throttle 'Towards National Ruin'
    Commercial banks, for their part, need money to finance their current operations, such as lending activity, and to keep in reserves in the event of an emergency. However, after the volumes of readily available liquidity had been reduced by the Fed, commercial banks started charging a higher interest when lending money to each other.

    Meanwhile, the Fed's reduction of bond holdings — which commenced last October — has also made it dearer for commercial banks to borrow excess reserves money to meet regulatory requirements.

    Now, how are the Fed's bond holdings connected to the costs of credit in the market? By selling holdings of Treasury bonds, the Fed dampens the face value of a Treasury note, and a lower value means a higher yield on the bond.

    READ MORE: US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged at 1.5 — 1.75 Range

    For their part, yields on benchmark US Treasury notes are a key measure for open market participants — if the US government is borrowing money at a certain rate, they think, it would be safer for us to borrow and lend at that same rate.

    If the Fed continues selling its Treasury holdings, open market interest rate will rise even closer to two percent, and could also surpass the Fed's IOER — meaning the Fed would have to hike its interest rates sooner in order to maintain control over the market.

    However, macroeconomic indicators might not support a more aggressive path of Fed rate hikes — if US inflation drops below two percent, or unemployment starts increasing, or GDP growth rate slows, the central bank will have to temporarily halt its interest rate hikes.

    The central bank would also have to halt its reductions of the bond portfolio — due to the threat of rising bond yields and open market interest rates.

    "It's a signal that perhaps they are closer to their balance sheet bottom than they had previously thought," Steven Blitz of New York-based TS Lombard said.

    This Fed dilemma has, however, a possible solution. If the US economy continues its steady acceleration, and inflation is persistently overshooting the 2-percent target — which isn't that hard to imagine in the face of global trade woes — the Fed will be able to keep hiking its interest rates, whilst selling its Treasury holdings at a pace appropriate for open market participants.

    US dollar notes and an American visa
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Weaponizing the Debt: How Dumping of US Treasuries May Dethrone the Dollar
    In such a scenario the Fed will only have to make sure inter-bank borrowing costs are just below IOER and base borrowing costs.

    However, if the US economy slows, and inflation drops below two percent again, the Fed will have to halt or reverse its policy course. This is unless the Trump administration undertakes additional pro-growth measures, such as a second round of tax cuts, or a massive deregulation package.

    Currently, the overall volume of excess reserves in the US economy stands at $1.9 trillion and is expected to decline to $1.7 trillion by December, and further down to $1.2 trillion by late 2019. This is due to the rising commercial bank demand for reserve liquidity as banks are seeking to support their capitalization and be in compliance with federal rules.

    The Trump administration could also cut banking sector regulations, whilst the Fed could cut its reserve requirements to stave off market demand for reserve liquidity, which could be part of a broader solution.

    The Fed recently sought to discourage banks from borrowing reserve liquidity in the market and capitalizing on parking this money at the central bank at a higher rate. This comes as the Fed is seeking to encourage bank lending rather than speculation on the difference in reserve rates.

    READ MORE: Need to Revive Regional Trade Agreements to Counter US Trade Policy: Economist

    Meanwhile, the US reserve capital market is severely monopolized, with 90 percent of excess reserves held by the top 5 percent of the country's largest banks, according to data from Morgan Stanley.

    This situation poses a complex multi-dimensional regulatory and policy challenge to both the Fed and the White House, and officials are currently seeking a broader solution to this excess reserves conundrum.

    Related:

    US Risks Losing Its Positions on EU Energy Market, Here's Why
    Chinese Companies Could Take Their Money Out of US Market – Analysts
    Russia's Manufacturer of Customer Service Robots Entering US Market - Company
    Tags:
    interest rate, market, US Federal Reserve, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse