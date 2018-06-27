Register
22:45 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A homeless man, who declined to give his name, is dwarfed by skyscrapers Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. The U.S. Department on Housing and Urban Development release of the 2017 homeless numbers are expected to show a dramatic increase in the number of people lacking shelter along the West Coast.

    US Mortgage Applications Slide Amid Low Housing Affordability

    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Requests for new home loans and refinance (refi) options dropped the most in over four months last week despite the subdued mortgage rates, as steep home prices have suppressed effective consumer demand.

    Kristian Rouz — New applications for US mortgages posted their largest weekly decline in more than four months despite mortgage rates across most lenders falling due to a slight drop in bond yields. This comes as the Federal Reserve's base borrowing costs have increased, pushing longer-term interest rates and refi costs higher, whilst high home values have put a squeeze on buyer enthusiasm.

    According to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the index of home loan and refi requests declined 4.9 percent to 365.3 points in the third week of this month. Previously, the index posted such a steep decline in the first week of February, when it dropped 6.6 percent.

    Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, July 20, 2017
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    High Household Debt, Weak Incomes Hurt US Mortgage Lenders
    30-year fixed mortgage interest rates on loans of $453,100 or less inched up 0.01 percent during that period to 4.84 percent, despite a 0.25-percent increase in Fed interest rates to 2.00 percent earlier this month.

    A separate report has found that more than half of US housing markets were overvalued as of April, suppressing effective consumer demand despite gains in disposable incomes due to the rising wages and lower federal taxes. Home values across the US rose an average of 6.9 percent year-on-year in April, and the trend has continued ever since.  

    This is according to a monthly home price report from CoreLogic.

    "The best antidote for rising home prices is additional supply," Frank Nothaft of CoreLogic said. "New construction has failed to keep up with and meet new housing growth or replace existing inventory. More construction of for-sale and rental housing will alleviate housing cost pressures."

    The highly-priced markets include the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado, Washington D.C., Houston, Texas, Miami, Florida, New York, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Los Angeles, California. Only 34 percent of regional markets were considered at their supply-demand value and just 14 percent were undervalued — typically, in areas with underperforming local economies.

    Some economists have expected home sales to continue their rise despite the high prices, but the latest MBA data suggests there's not much room for growth left.

    "Extremely low inventory conditions in most markets are preventing sales from breaking out, while also keeping price growth elevated," Sam Khater of Freddie Mac said. "Even if rates climb closer to 5 percent, sales have room to grow more, but only if current supply levels start increasing more meaningfully."

    Jason Chaffetz, Chairman of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
    Chaffetz: US Legislators Should Get $2,500 a Month for Housing Subsidies
    Yet another separate report from the Commerce Department has showed a rise in US housing starts last month, suggesting home prices could moderate in the medium term due to the additional supply and constrained demand.

    Housing starts rose 5 percent in May to a seasonally-adjusted 1.350 mln units, its highest since July 2007. The report found a construction boom happening in the Midwest, where new construction skyrocketed by 62.2 percent, whilst housing starts in the South and Northeast dropped.

    The Commerce Department said that total new home construction across the US and both in the single-family and multi-family segments rose to just below its 11-year highest. However, the report also found a drop in the issuance of construction permits for the second consecutive month, as regulatory hurdles are still hampering the supply-side expansion in the housing market.

    "There is some early evidence that lumber prices may now have peaked, but the shortage of labor will not be solved so quickly, and that means housing market conditions will remain tight for the remainder of the year," Matthew Pointon of Capital Economics in New York said.

    Meanwhile, the MBA report also pointed to the recent bond market dynamics as suppressing effective mortgage costs, which might be supportive to some of the demand for mortgage products.

    Last week, both domestic and international investors have been buying into US Treasury bonds amidst global trade concerns, suppressing the benchmark bond yield and weighing on commercial borrowing costs.

    Nonetheless, the ongoing Fed tightening cycle suggests overall commercial interest rates, including those on home loans, will continue to climb until at least the year 2021. This suggests only an increase in housing supply and a moderation or reversal in home value growth could spur home buying activity over the coming period.

    Tags:
    mortgage, housing, US Federal Reserve, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse