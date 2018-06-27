Register
19:16 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Cryptocurrency Art Gallery

    Facebook Partly Reverses Ban on Cryptocurrency Ads Amid Rumors of Coinbase Ties

    CC0 / Namecoin / Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Facebook, the first and largest ad platform to dump cryptocurrency advertising, has declared an easing of its months-long ban; although the social media giant intends to keep its rules vis-à-vis initial coin offerings in place, while hoping to see feedback after the amendment to its policy.

    The move to give a fresh start to crypto-advertising came five months after the major social network launched its massive struggle against frequent scams in the promising, nascent sphere. However, easing the regulations, Facebook announced that the companies willing to place ads for digital coins would have to be filtered: only preapproved license holders or those traded on a public exchange will be allowed to cooperate with Facebook.

    "We'll listen to feedback, look at how well this policy works and continue to study this technology so that, if necessary, we can revise it over time," Facebook Product Management Director Rob Leathern said in a statement.

    Meanwhile, no ads for initial coin offerings, which are seen by many as a golden opportunity to raise money for a startup, will be allowed on Facebook, in light of a spate of heists and other scams that have shaken the blockchain world in recent years. 

    Last month, the social network titan announced its biggest management reshuffle in history, which oversaw the launch of a corporate investigative blockchain group reporting directly to Mike Schroepfer, the company’s chief technology officer (CTO). The group is led by David Marcus, the former head of Facebook Messenger and a board member of Coinbase – one of the world's most renowned cryptocurrency exchanges, which shortly fueled rumors of Facebook’s potential business involvement in the crypto arena.

    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    South Korea to Impose Stricter Regulation of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

    Earlier this year, however, tech giants Facebook, Google and Twitter embarked on a crackdown against cryptocurrencies, citing the “unregulated” environment they evolve in and abrupt large-scale swings in their value. Bitcoin, for instance, having reached a historic record of $20,000 per coin in mid-December, dramatically dipped to a mere $6,000 in the subsequent two months, with financiers increasingly referring to its state as "a coma."

    (L to R) Venezuelan Minister of Science, Technology and University Education Hugbel Roa, the president of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) Ramon Lobo and Venezuelan Cryptocurrency Superintendent Carlos Vargas, deliver a press conference at the Central Bank's (BCV) headquarters in Caracas on January 31, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / FEDERICO PARRA
    Venezuela to Issue 100 Mln Petro Cryptocurrency Units Worth $6Bln - Ambassador

    Separately, cryptocurrency regulators have long been taken with a pinch of salt, setting up initial coin offerings to raise cash, as well as so-called token sales. In 2017 the Chinese government opted for a total ban of all ICOs, whereas earlier this year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission curbed an ICO by a Texas firm called AriseBank, having accused it of using celebrity support to supposedly defraud investors of a whopping $600 million.

    Related:

    Quebec Lifts Moratorium on Power Supplies to Cryptocurrency Miners - Reports
    Venezuela to Issue 100 Mln Petro Cryptocurrency Units Worth $6Bln - Ambassador
    Quebec's Flip-Flop Policy on Cryptocurrency Mining Takes Another Turn
    India Declines to Buy Venezuelan Oil With Petro Cryptocurrency Despite Discounts
    Cryptocurrency Installed Into Banking System: 'It Will Rule the Sphere' - Expert
    Tags:
    Initial Coin Offering (ICO), business, cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Google, Twitter, Facebook, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse