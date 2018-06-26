Register
12:32 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017

    EU to Retaliate if US Slaps Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 – Reports

    © REUTERS / Nord Stream 2
    Business
    Get short URL
    4160

    It is US pressure that prompts Danish authorities to deliberately drag their feet on issuing a permit for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, sources told Russia's Izvestia newspaper.

    Vice-President of the European Commission for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic was quoted by Russian media as saying that the EU will have to respond in kind if the US decides to slap sanctions on the European companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

    When asked whether Washington should threaten Brussels with punitive measures and intervene in debates on the future of the Nord Stream 2 project, Sefcovic recalled that the European Union remains a large economy which he said must uphold its economic interests and protect its companies.

    READ MORE: US to Keep Exploiting Eastern Europe, Baltic States to End Nord Stream 2 — Uniper

    He urged US counterparts to hold talks before considering the introduction of sanctions against each other.

    US Applies Pressure to Prevent Nord Stream 2 Construction

    Sefcovic's remarks came after the Russian newspaper Izvestia cited sources as saying that Denmark, which has yet to issue permission for the construction of the  Nord Stream 2 pipeline, is "apparently scared of disappointing its main ally Washington, which twists its partners' arms in order to force Russian gas out of the European market and fill it with its LNG."

    The sources added that "at the same time, Copenhagen fears spoiling relations with Berlin, which supports the construction of Nord Stream 2 as a commercial project."

    READ MORE: Gazprom Asset Freeze 'Will Not Stop Nord Stream 2 From Going Ahead' — Analyst

    In a written commentary for Sputnik, Nord Stream AG spokesman Jens Moeller, for his part, recalled that "in April 2017, Nord Stream 2 applied in accordance with the existing law for a route based on the guidance received from Danish authorities during the successful planning and construction of the existing Nord Stream pipeline."

    "Nord Stream 2 considers this planned route to be the optimal alignment based on the applicable national and international law, current regulatory framework and environmental and safety considerations. We intend to pursue our application with the currently planned route," he pointed out.

    In late November 2017, Denmark introduced an array of amendments to the country's legislation, which allows the government to reject the construction of pipelines in Danish territorial waters due to security reasons or foreign policy issues.

    READ MORE: In Dire Straits: Trump Stepping Up Pressure on EU Members Over Nord Stream 2

    Foreign Policy magazine, in turn, quoted three sources familiar with the issue as saying in early June that the US administration is close to slapping sanctions on energy companies from Germany and other EU countries that are involved in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.

    The ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    ‘Beyond Logic’: Russian Ambassador Puzzled By EU Attempt to Govern Nord Stream 2
    One of the sources said that "the [Trump] administration is taking a whole government approach to stopping the Nord Stream project."

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom, France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, the Anglo-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Uniper and Wintershall of Germany.

    The project involves the construction of two legs of a gas pipeline to run from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline is due to be put into operation in 2019.

    Related:

    German Court Rejects Ecologists’ Appeal Against Approval of Nord Stream 2
    How US is Twisting EU's Arm, Trying to Throw Wrench Into Nord Stream 2
    LNG Allies CEO Doubts Trump Will Sanction Nord Stream 2
    Berlin Responds to US Threats of Imposing Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
    Tags:
    authorities, gas pipeline, government, construction, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, United States, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse