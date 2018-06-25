Trump Reportedly Plans to Restrict Chinese Investments in US Tech Firms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is planning to introduce a set of restrictions that would create difficulties for Chinese companies in their technology-related activities in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Wall Street Journal said Sunday that the measures that were expected to be announced by the end of the week would prohibit Chinese companies to invest in US technology firms and export technologies from the United States to China.

READ MORE: Revenge on US Business Amid Trade War Not on China's Agenda — Reports

According to the media outlet, the US steps would create obstacles for Beijing to implement the goals set in the "Made in China 2025" report to allow Beijing to achieve leadership in 10 spheres, such as aerospace industry and biotechnology.

On June 15, Trump said that the United States would impose 25-percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of technology goods from China, effective from July 6, prompting Beijing to swiftly levy symmetrical tariffs on US goods worth a total of about $50 billion.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated after Trump slapped steep tariffs on a set of Chinese exports goods and threatened to expand them. The sides have since been in talks to address the trade imbalance, which has been a major source of US concern.