Register
21:18 GMT +323 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Oil Refinery

    Russia to Boost Oil Output, Invited as Observer to OPEC

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russia is carefully studying proposal the of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to become an observer in the organization, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday.

    "There is really such an option, it is being considered, and we are now studying this issue carefully," Novak said, answering a question on whether Russia is ready to become an observer in the OPEC.

    The statement refers to the offer by OPEC, voiced by Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih earlier in the day:

    "We invited them [Russia] to join as an observer and we believe that they are considering it. We are looking forward to getting their formal application. And I can assure you that we will welcome Russia’s membership to OPEC formally," Falih said at the press conference after the OPEC and non-OPEC talks.

    READ MORE: Russia, Saudi Arabia Seek New Super-OPEC Oil Alliance — Reports

    Oil Production

    In his speech, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak announced that Russia would be able to increase its oil output by 170,000-200,000 barrels per day over the second half of the year.

    "About 170,000 barrels per day, give or take, it is an approximate [figure] … We will see how much is needed, it will be sufficient for Russia to increase [its production] by up to 200,000 barrels per day over the second half of the year, as part of [its contribution to production] increase by 1 million [barrels per day]," the minister said at a briefing following the 4th OPEC-non-OPEC ministerial meeting, when asked about Russia’s contribution to the agreed oil output increase.

    When asked when Russian companies could start stepping up oil production, Novak noted that "everything will depend on how quickly companies would be able to prepare" for restoring the previous levels of production.

    READ MORE: OPEC Decision on Oil Output Lifts US Energy Sector, Prices

    As Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih stated, the actual production hike of the countries participating in the oil production cut deal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producing states will be closer to 1 million barrels per day due to the fact that the deal parties decided to go away from the strict quota principle.

    "If we allocated quotas, it has been estimated that only 60 percent of the number that’s been allocated will be delivered. So if we took 1.5 [million barrels per day] and allocated it on pro-rata basis among all countries given capacities of countries that can increase, it will give us about 60 percent, about a million out of 1.5 million. Because we went away from allocating quotas, we will be closer to a million than 600,000," Falih explained, asked what the actual output hike of OPEC and non-OPEC would be.

    Speaking about the oil output, Oman's Oil and Gas Minister Mohammed Rumhi told journalists on Saturday after OPEC-non-OPEC talks in Vienna countries participating in the oil production cut deal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers may start increasing output as early as in July.

    "I think, the July figures, which will be reported in August, will show some growth … But I don't think, this number – 600,000 or a million, is going to be realized immediately. My suspicion — it is going to take at least six months to achieve the level that was agreed," Rumhi said.

    UAE's Energy Minister Al Mazrouei talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Heinz-Peter Bader
    OPEC Launches Mobile App With Monthly Oil Market Data - UAE Energy Minister
    Earlier on Saturday, countries participating in the oil production cut deal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers agreed on the oil output increase by up to 1 million barrels per day, with the level of collective compliance with the Vienna deal agreed to be kept within the 100-percent target.

    READ MORE: Saudi Minister: OPEC Leaves Politics Out of Discussion

    OPEC and several non-cartel oil producers, including Russia, reached a deal in Vienna in 2016, agreeing to cut oil output by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day in an effort to stabilize global oil prices. Non-OPEC states pledged to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day. The agreement, which came into effect in 2017, has been extended twice since then and is expected to remain in force until the end of 2018.

    Tags:
    oil output, oil production, OPEC, Saudi Arabia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse