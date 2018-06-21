In Poor Taste: Burger King Apologizes for Controversial World Cup Pregnancy Ad

The fast food chain has removed all promotional materials in which it promised a hefty sum of money and a lifetime supply of burgers to women who get pregnant by World Cup players.

The company apologized for a controversial ad offering a litetime supply of its trademark Whopper burgers, as well as three million rubles to women who get pregnant by World Cup footballers.

"We apologize for the statement we've made. It turned out to be too offensive," the company wrote in a VK social network post. "We thank you for the feedback and would like to inform you that we have already removed all materials connected to the statement."

The controversial advertisement said that "Girls who manage to gather the best football genes, will secure the success of Russia's national team for several generations to come."

The ad met with mixed reaction, Afisha Daily reports, with some users finding the ad "plain disgusting" and "stomping an image of a girl into a mud." Others did not find anything special about it, however.

Over the years the Russian division of the fast food chain has been involved in numerous controversial advertisement campaigns. For example, after the major fire in Kemerovo that claimed dozens of lives, a photo emerged on social media depicting a poster with condolences next to the restaurant's trademark slogan: "Flame-grilled since 1954."

On the other hand, maybe, the food chain decided a lifetime supply of whoppers was just simply way too much to handle.