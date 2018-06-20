Iraqi Oil Minister Hopes OPEC to Reach Final Deal on Friday

"We have not considered the increase yet, we will discuss it at the meeting," Luaibi said.
The minister pointed out that he had not heard about the Russian initiative to increase the daily oil production by 1.5 million barrels. "I haven’t heard about it," Luaibi said.
However, Iraqi Oil Minister expressed hope that the OPEC and non-OPEC producers will reach an agreement on oil production during Friday's meeting.
On June 22, at its regular meeting in Vienna, the OPEC will discuss whether to raise oil production.
The agreement was also supported by 11 non-OPEC states. In late 2017, OPEC and non-OPEC states, including Russia, agreed to extend the agreement on reduction of oil output until the end of 2018.
