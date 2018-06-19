Register
15:11 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British pound notes

    Rocky Times Ahead? UK Private Sector Group Warns of Weakest Growth Since 2009

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A British business group is warning that GDP growth rate could slow down to its weakest in nine years due to lingering political risks, lower investment appeal and feeble domestic consumption.

    Kristian Rouz — An association of British businesses has warned of a dramatic economic slowdown ahead, stemming from weak labor productivity, tepid wage growth and strained household finances. The UK's private-sector enterprises have also pointed to the all-time lowest savings rate and high indebtedness of their employees.

    According to a new report by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), the UK economy will grow a dismal 1.3 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 1.4 percent. Additionally, the BCC said it expected British GDP growth rate to accelerate to 1.4 percent next year, a downward revision from the previous forecast of 1.5 percent.

    READ MORE: If We Have No Brexit Deal, It Will Be a Serious Crisis — UK Lawmaker

    The BCC stressed they are expecting a lackluster performance in the consumer segment of the economy. Domestic consumption is driving over 75 percent of the UK's GDP.

    "The economy is in a torpor, with uncertainties around Brexit, interest rate rises, and international developments such as a possible trade war and rising oil prices all having an impact," the BCC said.

    British businesses are concerned with the extended period of uncertainty associated with the tumultuous Brexit process, which started almost two years ago — with the Brexit referendum in late June 2016.

    Londres
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    May 'Got Another Card Up Her Sleeve': UK MPs Plan to Block Brexit - Politician
    Business owners say the UK's investment appeal has tumbled due to the lingering standoff in the parliament, and the attempts to sabotage Albion's separation from the EU from both the left-wing Labour and the most hard-line "no deal" Brexiteers on the far-right.

    During the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, the UK was the slowest-growing member of the G7, expanding at just 1.2 percent year-on-year, its weakest since 2012. This comes as the positive effects of robust growth in British manufacturing and tight labor market were offset by a resurgence in the pound sterling's FX rate and a high volatility in the financial sector.

    "The BCC urges the government to focus as much as possible on the domestic business environment, reducing the uncertainty that firms face, and take action on skills shortages and poor mobile connectivity, which lower productivity and hold UK businesses back," the BCC said in its report.

    Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) disagrees with the BCC's projections, saying the UK economy would expand 1.4 percent this year after a weak near-zero growth at the start of the year, whilst accelerating towards 1.7 percent in 2019 when the Brexit process is finally complete.

    The UK will be free to enter new trade deals immediately after exiting the EU in March 2019, and the most highly-anticipated trade deal is that with the US. The Trump administration has repeatedly expressed interest in striking a trade and economic accord with Britain, which could come about as a mutually-beneficial deal.

    READ MORE: UK PM Theresa May Under Threat if Government Defeated in Brexit Vote

    The BoE is set to have a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting later this week, and the board is expected to keep the UK's base borrowing costs unchanged in order to support the pace of economic growth at its current levels.

    "The Monetary Policy Committee will be wary of providing any firm guidance over the likely timing of the next hike as it won't want to tie its hands," Luigi Speranza of BNP Paribas said.

    The BoE is pursuing a gradual pace of monetary tightening, aimed at mirroring the US Federal Reserve's policies in order to avoid possible investment flight — which could occur if the US rates become too steep in comparison to the UK's borrowing costs.

    A carnival float depicting France's president Emmanuel Macron is part of the Rose Monday parade in Mainz, Germany
    © AP Photo / Andreas Arnold/dpa
    Lingua Franca: Macron Allegedly Pushes to Make French Dominant Language in EU Amid Brexit
    The BCC said the UK's period of weak economic expansion comes amidst rising global uncertainty as well, adding to the Brexit-related political risks. Threats of disruptions to international trade, currency turmoil in emerging markets, as well as geopolitical and military tensions in the Middle East and the South China Sea are all adding to investor concerns.

    In this environment, the UK's policymakers are focusing on supporting a resurgence in domestic manufacturing, whilst also seeking to lower energy costs and boost the UK's energy self-sustainability.

    READ MORE: UKIP MEP on Brexit Future: 'One of the Biggest Betrayals' in UK History

    Whilst these concurrent processes are poised to contribute to broader GDP growth, the BoE is considering raising rates closer to the year's end and the move could attract additional investment capital to the UK.

    "August would be too much of a gamble and we see November as the next best opportunity for a hike, assuming data strengthens more than we expect and that Brexit remains free of major disruption," Fabrice Montagne and Sreekala Kochugovindan of London-based bank Barclays wrote.

    Meanwhile, a change in the Office for National Statistics' (ONS) methodology means data from the second quarter of this year won't be released until mid-August — stirring an even greater uncertainty for an extended period of time this year.

    Observers are not expecting a sensible increase in UK investment until at least the fourth quarter of this year, meaning the country's economic expansion will likely fall in line with the more moderate projections this year.

    Related:

    UK Authorities Lay Out 3 Scenarios for Parliamentary Vote on Brexit
    'We're Doomed!' BBC Sitcom Stamps Go Viral as Twitter Finds Brexit Allusions
    Brexit Campaigner Slams EU Official for Singling Out "Putin's Cheerleaders"
    Tags:
    GDP growth, private sector, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse