Register
15:15 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Workers repair pipes at the Yanlian Oil Refinery in Yan'an, 25 May 2005, north of Xian in western China's Shaanxi province

    Oil Prices Retreat Amid OPEC Concerns, Looming China Duties

    © AFP 2018 / FREDERIC J. BROWN
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    China’s threat to slap tariffs on US crude, an upcoming OPEC meeting and Federal Reserve policy tightening have all weighed on international oil prices over the past few days.

    Kristian Rouz — Crude prices in North America are on the decline after the Chinese government announced it's considering import tariffs on US oil in the most recent round of escalation in the ongoing bilateral trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

    Meanwhile, in London, Brent oil tumbled as well amid expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia could agree to relax the negotiated production caps and increase their crude output.

    READ MORE: Didn't See That Coming: China Threat of New Crude Oil Tariff a Surprise in US

    Futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) blend slid to their lowest since April, to $63.59/bbl overnight on Monday, subsequently rebounding to $63.83/bbl by early morning. Overall, this was still a 1.9-percent drop, as investors believe Beijing might deliver on its threats.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, right, during a meeting.
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Russia, Saudi Arabia Move to Control Global Oil Markets - Analyst
    Mainland China has become one of the largest consumers of US oil since late 2015 but has remained a top consumer of oil from the Middle East. The recent decision by US President Donald Trump to exit the Iranian nuclear accord and re-impose sanctions on Tehran has given China the option of either cutting its trade ties with Tehran or risking exposure to secondary US sanctions.

    Some investors say China might opt to retain its consumption of Iranian oil after the US brings back its oil embargo against Tehran. In this case, US oil exports to China would be in jeopardy anyway, meaning Beijing's retaliatory tariffs against US crude only make sense in the near-term, despite being likely.

    "Crude oil prices crashed as US-China trade tensions escalated last Friday," Benjamin Lu of Phillip Futures in Singapore said. "These punitive measures on bilateral trade have unnerved investors as it hurts global economic growth."

    This also comes after US President Trump slapped new tariffs on $50 bln in Chinese trade last week; these duties go into effect on July 6. Beijing has already confirmed it's weighing a package of reciprocal measures.

    READ MORE: Libya's NOC Warns of Environmental Disaster Amid Clashes Near Oil Terminals

    Meanwhile, the talks within the OPEC and between OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and Russia have kept energy investors on alert. Over the past few weeks, international crude prices have approached Saudi Arabia's breakeven level and far surpassed the ‘comfortable' for Russia price of $60/bbl.

    Some say Saudi Arabia and Russia could ramp up their extraction to capitalize on the favorable market environment, albeit in the near-term. OPEC and several non-OPEC oil producers have kept caps on their oil output since early 2017 in hopes of supporting prices in the face of the rising US production and exports.

    Subsequently, Brent oil dropped 1.1 percent to $72.67/bbl on Monday in London.

    "Most industry observers are expecting a production rise," Stephen Innes of the futures brokerage OANDA said. "The magnitude and timing of the boost remain uncertain."

    Alberta's Athabasca river running through the oil sands
    © AP Photo / Eamon Mac Mahon
    'Need, Not Want': Canada's Cash-Strapped Oil Companies Moving Rigs to US
    The leaders of OPEC and Russia are slated to meet in Vienna on June 22 to discuss further policies, and some investors have exited their energy assets in the anticipation of the meeting.

    The third important factor that has put downward pressure on global oil prices is US Federal Reserve policy. The ongoing tightening cycle and interest rate hikes have pushed the US dollar higher against its peers, rendering dollar prices for commodities lower. This has also affected oil, as well as a selection of emerging market currencies, which are often dependent on commodity trading.

    "And that really caused the euro to take a dip and the dollar to go up, which is putting downward pressure on prices," Phil Flynn of Chicago-based Price Futures Group said.

    On the other hand, geopolitical risks, the rising demand for fuel and energy in the US, as well as an overall pickup in global economic growth are driving the demand for oil, supporting prices at around their current levels. Crude prices are likely to remain highly volatile in the upcoming months, reflecting investor perceptions of global news.

    Related:

    Italy Sends Troops to Syria's Oil-Rich Deir Ez-Zor Province - Reports
    'Not Good!': Trump Blames OPEC for High Oil Prices
    'Grouping of Russia, China, India, Iran to Have Lots of Internal Demand for Oil'
    Tags:
    oil, OPEC, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse