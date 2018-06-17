Register
22:10 GMT +317 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin

    Scam Again? Research Finds Bitcoin's Value May Have Been Artificially Inflated

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Rumors of a close Tether/Bitcoin relationship first flagged months ago in the nascent cryptocurrency market seem to have now been justified. Last year’s tremendous spike in bitcoin’s value might have been purposefully engineered, suggests a newly released paper by academics from the University of Texas.

    The article authored by professor John Griffin and graduate finance student Amin Shams assumes that Tether, one of the most-traded virtual coins, backed by fiat money, has been exploited to manipulate the price of bitcoin. He spotted the covert strategy when studying the flow of virtual currency transactions through Bitfinex, at one point the world’s largest bitcoin-dollar exchange and its rivals, especially during incredibly volatile periods. Griffin, who is known to have revealed a number of fraudulent financial cases worldwide, found that the exchange platform had artificially propelled bitcoin prices up by purchasing currencies with Tether, the owners' brainchild, from a range of traders.

    Hacking
    CC0
    Bitcoin Price Takes Nosedive as S Korean Exchange Loses 30% of Coins in Hack

    "Such price supporting activities are successful, as bitcoin prices rise following the periods of intervention. These effects are present only after negative returns and periods following the printing of Tether."

    The news notably appears worrisome for cryptocurrency investors, who have been increasingly puzzled over a spate of problems that Bitfinex has faced in recent years. In 2016, the exchange suffered from a large-scale robbery, with perpetrators nicking roughly 120,000 bitcoin, worth around $72 million at the time.

    Separately, it has long been in the crosshairs of US regulators, and was reportedly subpoenaed by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) agency along with Tether, the exchange’s so-dubbed "stable coin." The latter has also raised questions, with critics saying that although one Tether token formally equals $1, Tether issues far more tokens than it has dollars in the bank. Investors are concerned that Tether has never been audited, as such a review could reveal quantitative discrepancies, if any. 

    Cutting a Bitcoin
    CC BY 2.0 / BTC Keychain / Cutting a Bitcoin IMG_7685
    Bitcoin Is "Libertarian Fantasy," Mainly Used to Avoid Taxes - Pro Short Seller

    Tether’s market cap and trading volume was carefully studied by Weiss Ratings, an investment research firm that recently began evaluating cryptocurrencies, and it came to believe that the contentious digital money poses a risk to the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

    "This means the entire Tether supply changes hands regularly, sometimes more than once a day. … This is important to know because it tells us that Tether is used for trading A LOT. It’s one of the main sources of liquidity in the cryptomarkets," the firm concluded.

    The value of other virtual currencies purchased with Tether, such as Ether and Zcash, spiked even more dramatically than that of Bitcoin during the most critical periods.

    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    'Bitcoin Could Someday Consume 5% of Global Electricity' - Economist

    Having reached a historic record of $20,000 per coin in mid-December 2017, bitcoin dramatically fell to a mere $6,000 in the subsequent two months, with financiers now eagerly evaluating the cryptocurrencies future. May experts refer to its current state as a "coma." According to Veronika Dneprovskaya, a leading specialist in major broker Alpari’s investment department, investor trust may pump up demand for the "digital gold," with its price moving upwards in light of an increase in the complexity of the mining process.

    According to Coinbase, the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, bitcoin has furthered dipped to a mere $6,486 per coin, down around 20 percent from last month.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Is "Libertarian Fantasy," Mainly Used to Avoid Taxes - Pro Short Seller
    German Police Get $14 Million in Bitcoin 'Emergency' Sale
    Great Advances in Technology: From Silly Putty to Bitcoin
    UK Hacker Jailed With Over $600 Million Worth of Bitcoin Seized by Police
    'Bitcoin Could Someday Consume 5% of Global Electricity' - Economist
    Tags:
    research, transactions, money, fair value, digital money, scam case, fraud, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, Tether, Bitfinex, Coinbase, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse