Register
17:03 GMT +317 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Photogenic wild west gallows noose westworld

    'Frighteningly Cool': Ghost Town Inspires Ideas for Real-Life Westworld

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / ▓▒░ TORLEY ░▒▓ / photogenic wild west gallows noose westworld
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    From pet sanctuaries to a setting for brand-new westerns: The Internet has literally exploded with ideas for repurposing a California ghost town which has appeared on the market for less than one million dollars; most agree it costs just peanuts in light of more banal options in the Golden State's real estate market.

    An abandoned town dating back to the 19th-century silver rush, nestled off the beaten track in California's Inyo Mountains is now for sale for a little less than $ 925,000, and even boasts its own website giving full details of the offer.

    Main street of the silver-mining ghost town of Cerro Gordo
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / QKC / Cerro Gordo
    Main street of the silver-mining ghost town of Cerro Gordo

    The deserted mining town of Cerro Gordo covers a vast 300 acre stretch of land and includes an array of buildings that may serve a variety of both physical, as well as spiritual needs — an abandoned hotel, a church, a saloon and others.

    U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives to make annual Christmas visit to Children's National Hospital in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Happiness in Solitude: US First Lady Wishes For a Deserted Island Holiday

    Most importantly, the atypical listing offers opportunities for creative fulfillment, as the location may serve as an ideal set for the cowboy dramas that have always been a fixture of Hollywood entertainment. The social networks were quick to take notice, with users indulging in fantasies involving proposed scenes for the wildly popular West World series.

    Some seem to have taken the idea seriously enough, speculating that less than a million dollars is a steal, given the "rough" real estate market in California. According to the US multiple-listing site Trulia, the average home price in San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley, is approximately $1,098,000. 

    A number of users even invited their friends to pool their money in order to snag the abandoned town, eagerly theorizing over potential business initiatives. Not all potential buyers were inspired by Wild West ambitions; one user suggested the place could fulfill a more social function by becoming a gigantic cat sanctuary, while another one pointed to a "transcendental" experience:

    The real estate agent in charge of the sales, Jake Rasmuson, naturally welcomes potential purchasers to see the area with their own eyes, saying it is a good chance for someone to claim ownership of "a real piece of the Wild West and American history." Cerro Gordo, which sprang to existence in 1865 as once the major producers of silver and lead in the area, is essentially open to the public for touring. 


    Related:

    DoJ: Macau Real Estate Magnate Sentenced to 4 Years for Bribing UN Officials
    US Ex-Military Hitmen on Trial for Murder of Filipino Real Estate Agent
    Cryptocurrencies Replace Black Money in India’s Real Estate Sector
    Prime Real Estate: Scientists Find Ideal Spot for Human Settlement on Moon, Mars
    Hurricane Harvey Disaster: 'Real Estate Sector in Houston May Never Be The Same'
    Tags:
    listing, fantasy, robots, crowdfunding, TV series, business, social networks, real estate, sales, Westworld, US, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok