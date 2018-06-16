Register
15:25 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Financial Markets Fall Wall Street

    Global Investment Pivots to Tech, Financials Amid Trade Woes

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    International investors are seeking to protect their capital from the threat of disruptions in trade, political risks, and economic volatility, while also hoping for returns above those yielded by traditional safe havens.

    Kristian Rouz — Global investment flows are gradually turning towards sectors perceived as immune to the disruptions in international trade. This comes after international investment slumped 23 percent last year, posing a long-term challenge to multinational corporations and policymakers around the world.

    Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump moved to protect American industries with measures that include tariffs and non-tariff restrictions on trade in goods and services between the US and its major trade partners. Subsequently, international fund managers are now looking at tech and financial sector companies as likely sources of growth in the years to come.

    READ MORE: US Business Investment Rises in April, Durable Goods Orders Slide

    "The impact of a tariff is becoming a bigger factor in our decision-making," said George Maris of Janus Henderson Global Select fund, where he manages some $2.2 bln in assets.

    US trade policies, and the possible retaliatory measures taken by Mainland China, the EU, Canada, and Mexico, aren't the only concern for US-based global investors.

    Political risks across the globe have been elevated over the past four years, including the wave of right-wing populism and nationalism in Europe, as well as military tensions in the Middle East and South China Sea.

    Politics and economic are oftentimes intertwined, meaning a lower investment appeal for countries affected by political turmoil.

    "Sentiment has currently shifted; there's a higher level of apprehension among Chinese investors towards investing in Australia," Prof. Hans Hendrischke of the University of Sydney said. "Seventy percent of respondents stated that the political debate had made Chinese companies more cautious about investing in Australia."

    Additionally, the global economy is still fragile despite the recent signs of acceleration. Central banks in the Eurozone and Japan are still supporting their national economies with unconventional monetary stimuli — almost 10 years after the global economic crisis. Commodity prices remain fairly low, while several key emerging markets, including Turkey, Argentina, and South Africa, are mired in a currency crises.

    READ MORE: Higher Oil Prices Boost US Small Business Investment

    The slide in emerging market currencies was triggered by the US Federal Reserve's increases in interest rates, coupled with a significant exposure of the affected countries to dollar-denominated debt.

    "We are now in a quantitative tightening regime, not a quantitative easing (QE) regime," Gregory Peters of PGIM Fixed Income said. "The halcyon days of lower volatility and rising markets are behind us. If QE lifted markets then the opposite has to have some kind of impact."

    In this light, investors are now looking at companies that have a solid presence in the given country's domestic market, which is unlikely to be affected by international trade woes and other overseas risks. Another attractive investment destination is a company enjoying a dominant position in its niche.

    "You can find tariff-resistant businesses that are in niches, but it takes work to find them," Sammy Suzuki of AB International Strategic Core fund said.

    Moscow Stock Exchange
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    US Funds Investments in Russian Assets Growing After Sanctions Introduced - Moscow Exchange
    Additionally, investors still highly value the companies that possess the intellectual property that will encourage its customers to continue buying its products regardless of the tariffs, political risks, ad economic turmoil. Such companies are mostly in the tech sector, for example, Apple, Google, and Microsoft all own trademarks with high consumer appeal.

    However, the international exchange in capital flows is poised to continue its decline in the coming years, along with the volumes of global trade. Several advanced economies, including the US and the UK, are seeking increased self-sustainability.

    Meanwhile, emerging markets are now facing mounting development challenges, as they can't rely on the manufacturing facilities off-shored from the US or Europe as much any longer.

    "This negative trend is a long-term concern for policy makers worldwide," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. "This troubling global investment picture underscores the importance of a conducive global investment environment."

    The US still remains the global magnet for foreign direct investment, raising some $275 bln in 2017, followed by Mainland China ($136 bln). Overall, according to UN data, global FDI flows dropped to $1.43 trln last year, compared to $1.87 trln in 2016.

    Related:

    US Weighs Non-Tariff Restrictions on China Investments
    Bad for Business Too: Biggest Europe Bank to End Fossil Fuel Investment
    US' Exit From Iran Deal Will Increase Market Volatility – Investment Strategist
    Tags:
    investments, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse