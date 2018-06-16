Register
06:52 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Ex-EU Adviser: Trump-China Trade War Likely to Hurt Most US Economic Sectors

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    120

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most of the sectors in the US economy will suffer from the growing trade clashes between the United States and China at a time when both countries need to resolve serious bilateral security issues, former consultant to the European Union Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    On Friday, President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent import tariffs on $50 billion worth of technology goods from China, prompting Beijing to swiftly levy symmetrical tariffs on more than 600 US products.

    "Some sectors of the US economy may enjoy some relief because tariffs will fend off Chinese competitors," Schirach said. "But higher prices caused by import tariffs will cascade throughout the rest of the US economy, with a negative impact on most sectors."

    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    China Imposes 25% Retaliatory Import Tariffs on 659 US Goods Worth $50 Bln
    Schirach said the escalating economic war may hinder efforts to resolve other issues on the security front.

    "Given other contentious issues involving China — sanctions against North Korea, disputes about the South China Sea — adding another major item to the list will likely cause negative political consequences that will affect the bilateral relationship," Schirach warned.

    The United States has legitimate complaints with Chinese trade practices, he added, but Trump’s approach was not the answer.

    US companies, the former EU adviser pointed out, are often treated unfairly by Chinese government policies. Beijing often restricts US companies from market access while questionable non-tariff barriers and other onerous obligations are imposed on US investors, he added.

    The Chinese government had also forced US companies to share proprietary technologies in order to gain market access, Schirach said. However, the Trump administration’s justification for the trade war was still not well grounded.

    "A trade war justified by the fact that China has a trade surplus with the US and that this by itself is evidence of foul play, is not a good way to go about this," Schirach argued. "In trade wars everybody loses."

    French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    EU Approves Retaliatory Tariffs Against US Amid Trade Row - Reports
    Beijing’s new customs duties on most items will be enforced on July 6. China’s Commerce Ministry also said that earlier trade agreements with the United States will no longer be valid.

    Schirach is also the President of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of International Affairs at BAU International University.

    Related:

    Guns and Butter: How China's Military Buildup Relates to Trade War With US
    'Psychopath's Trade War': Economist Slams Trump Economic Moves
    US Tariffs Policy Could Ignite 'Much Broader Trade War' - Analyst
    How US-China Dispute May Turn Into Trade War With No End in Sight
    Trump Hits "Allies" With Stiff Tariffs: The Politics Behind a Trade War
    Tags:
    tariffs, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse