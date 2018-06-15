France's Renault to Stay in Iran Despite US Sanctions Against Tehran

In May, Washington announced its decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Tehran, the move that prompted backlash in Europe and other countries worldwide.

France's automobile manufacturer Renault has announced that it would stay in Iran even if sails lower.

"We will not abandon it, even if we have to downsize very strongly," the company's CEO Carlos Ghosn stressed at the annual shareholders' meeting in Paris. He explained that maintaining presence in Iran would give Renault an advantage "when the market reopens".

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been on the rise since May 8, when the US President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal and hit the country with new economic sanctions in 90 days.

Renault Group is represented in Iran by the Renault Pars, France's and Iran's joint venture. Iran is the third largest market for French manufacturer after France and Brazil, with Renault's 2017 sails in Iran accounting for almost 80 percent of all cars sold by the company in the Middle East.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW