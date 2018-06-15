Register
18:54 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during her speech at the meeting of the Middle-size economy and economic union of the CDU/CSU in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on September 1, 2017

    Angela Merkel Switches to "Bad Cop" Mode With Trump Amid Trade Row

    © AFP 2018 / Christof STACHE
    Business
    Get short URL
    350

    As the trade dispute between the EU and US over the metal tariffs continues to heat up, the German Chancellor has voiced her discontent over US-based internet commerce giants and promised to take the dispute to a whole new level. Some interpreted her words as a threat of anti-monopoly probes against them.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has alluded to an “exchange” of restrictions with the US and stressed the importance of the auto industry for the European Union, prompting the US President to repeat his dissatisfaction.

    "We should think about the strategic significance of the auto industry for the European Union so we can prepare an exchange with the US," Merkel said at an event marking the 70th Anniversary of Germany's post-war establishment of the 'Social Market Economy'.

    Although the leader of Europe's largest economy plead her commitment to multilateral deals even during times of uncertainty and a “time of disruptive changes,” she also took aim at the US internet tycoons, saying that these platforms threaten the European social model.

    "The platform economy is a big problem. It challenges both our competition authorities and the EU's, and raises the question of whether they need to get involved in the matter of the big concentration of big platforms from the US,” Merkel said.

    Earlier this week, she'd already slammed Donald Trump's stance on the “unfair” distribution of winners and losers in transatlantic trade and existing surpluses, pointing at US tech companies. According to the German Chancellor, the US would be able to boast of having a trade surplus if the profit of US internet tycoons was taken into account.

    According to Reuters, with the recent statements, Merkel hinted at a new front in the tariff row with the US with possible probes into the competitive practices of the US internet companies.

    Trade tensions between the European Union and the United States have been running high since March, when US President Donald Trump introduced higher tariffs, proclaimed as a protection measure for US industries, but let a number of countries, as well as the European Union, enjoy temporary exemptions first until May 1 and then for one more month, until June 1.

    READ MORE: Germany Warns Against Protectionism, France Blames US Amid Trade Row With US

    After the metal row, Donald Trump turned to European car imports as he ordered his administration to look into whether they posed a threat to US security. Trump has repeatedly criticized as unfair the fact that the EU has a 10% import tariff on US-made cars, while import duties on European cars total only 3%. Trump is threatening to levy a 25% tariff on imported European cars.

    Related:

    Austrian Journo 'Surprised' Merkel Rejected Trump's Idea to Re-Add Russia to G8
    Merkel Rebuffs Trump's Trade Deficit Claims, Citing 'Old-Fashioned' Calculations
    Guardian Angela: Trump Reportedly Asks Merkel for Advice Dealing With Putin
    Trump, Merkel Hold Press Conference in Washington (VIDEO)
    ‘Not a Question of Arguments’: Merkel, Macron Can’t Get Trump to Save Iran Deal
    Trump Hits China With 25% Import Tariff, Beijing Vows to Retaliate
    Trump Tariff War Accelerates Disintegration of Atlantic Alliance - Analysts
    US Senators Urge Commerce Secretary to Reconsider Trump's Auto Tariffs – Letter
    Tags:
    car industry, US import tariffs, punitive measures, Internet governance, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse