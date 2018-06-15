Trump Announces 25% Tariff on $50Bln in Chinese Imports

US President Donald Trump specified that the new tariffs imposed on Chinese goods will be applied to goods "that contain industrially significant technologies" and were introduced in response to the alleged theft of intellectual property.

"In light of China's theft of intellectual property and technology and its other unfair trade practices, the United States will implement a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods from China that contain industrially significant technologies," US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

The US president warned that Washington would impose additional measures if the Chinese part retaliated.

Trump explained his decision by "unfair trade" between the countries.

"My great friendship with President Xi of China and our country's relationship with China are both very important to me. Trade between our nations, however, has been very unfair, for a very long time. This situation is no longer sustainable. China has, for example, long been engaging in several unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology."

