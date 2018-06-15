Register
15:29 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling party in Ordu, Turkey, Saturday, March 24, 2018

    Turkish President Erdogan Threatens 'Operation' Against US Rating Agency

    © AP Photo / Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Pool Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 91

    Ankara is seemingly on a collision course with a leading American rating agency as the country faces the prospect of yet another downgrade in the space of a few months.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that he would launch an “operation” against the Moody’s rating agency after the company’s analysts decided to place Turkey’s economy under review for a downgrade, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.

    “God willing, we will conduct an operation against Moody’s after June 24. Moody’s is making unnecessary statements despite the fact that we are not a member of it. What a shame,” President Erdogan said earlier this week. 

    READ MORE: Turkey to Launch Anti-Dumping Probes Against US Firms Amid Tariffs — Minister

    An aerial view shows the pearl Qatar project in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, April 8, 2010
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Turkish Economy Minister Proposes Qatar to Become Part of Joint Food Production
    He issued the warning over ten days after the US-based ratings agency indicated it might downgrade Turkey over ambiguity of the state’s economic policies and claimed that “political interference” is adversely affecting the Turkish economy.

    Prior to this, in the first quarter of 2018, Moody’s reduced Ankara’s credit rating, which investors and potential creditors use to gauge the stability and security of a country’s economy and government-issued securities, such as bonds.

    The country is facing the growing prospect of an economic crisis, with government-issued debt being downgraded and the national currency falling to a record low against the US Dollar (USD) in recent days.

    Outside the economic sphere, Ankara has often clashed with the US over differing foreign policy stances, especially in the Middle East.

    This picture taken on July 25, 2016, shows scarves with the effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a rally against the military coup in Ankara
    © AFP 2018 / ADEM ALTAN
    Erdogan’s Actions May Shape Turkey’s Economy For Years to Come
    US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to withdraw from the Iran deal are just two examples of disagreement between Ankara and Washington in the past 12 months.

    On June 24, a general election will be held in Turkey, with Turks electing their new president for the next term, in addition to members of parliament.

    Candidates running against Erdogan are using the faltering state of Turkey’s economy to sway voters and win over support, vowing to tackle the crisis before it worsens.

    READ MORE: Vast Majority of Turks See US, EU as Enemies — Poll

    Related:

    Austrian Chancellor: EU Economy Unable to ‘Digest’ Turkey’s Accession to Bloc
    Russia, Turkey Economy Ministries to Address Grain Import Curbs - Minister
    Turkey Not Seeing Russia as Competitor - Turkish Economy Minister
    Russia, Turkey Economy Ministers to Discuss Food Restrictions in October
    Tags:
    US dollar, crisis, elections, economy, Turkish government, Moody's, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States, Ankara, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse