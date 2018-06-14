Register
20:42 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)

    Empire Expansion: George Soros Buys Shares in New York Times Newspaper

    © AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
    Business
    Get short URL
    212

    Billionaire globalist George Soros has often been accused of attempting to meddle in the internal affairs, including elections and other democratic processes, of sovereign nations to suit his own political agenda.

    Soros’ investment firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, has purchased over $3 million worth of shares in the New York Times, according to recent filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    Dan Gainor, vice president of business and culture at the Media Research Center, described the move as a “big step” up from his previous endeavors in journalism and the media.

    READ MORE: 'Soros is Among Few Individuals in World With His Own Foreign Policy' – Analyst

    "Soros has long had influence or given direct funding to a wide range of journalism operations from NPR to ProPublica. This is still a big step to be buying a $3-million stake in the top liberal outlet in America,” he said in an interview.

    In 2011, research by Mr. Gainor revealed that Soros had invested at least $48 million in “investigative journalism” and other ventures in the media industry.

    George Soros also provides funding to various pro-EU and pro-migration groups via the Open Society Foundation, which he owns. Recent donations include a package of millions of dollars to the anti-Brexit Best for Britain group, to fund its campaign to launch a second referendum to keep the UK in the union.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Hungarian Gov't: Soros Has Employed 2,000 People to Meddle in Our Elections
    In addition to giving money to campaigning groups and purchasing shares in media outlets to gain influence, Soros has been accused of attempting to directly meddle in Hungary’s parliamentary elections earlier this year.

    A Hungarian official claimed he had hired 2,000 people to do so and called on the electorate to resist Soros’ attempts to make Hungary a “migrant country.”

    The government is pushing forward with the so-called “Stop Soros Act” to prevent his pro-migrant organizations from operating in the country.

    READ MORE: Analyst Explains Why Time is Running Out for Soros

    Related:

    Analyst Explains Why Time is Running Out for Soros
    'Everything That Could Go Wrong Has Gone Wrong'… for Soros
    How Eurosceptics Won the Day in Italy and Outplayed George Soros
    'Soros is Among Few Individuals in World With His Own Foreign Policy' – Analyst
    Hungary Prepares ‘Stop Soros’ Bill to Criminalize Aiding Migrants
    Tags:
    meddling, media, Brexit, Open Society Foundation, European Union, George Soros, Hungary, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sporty, Young and Beautiful: Miss World Cup 2018 Contest
    Sporty, Young and Beautiful: Miss World Cup 2018 Contest
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse