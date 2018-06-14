US Set to Impose More Tariffs on Chinese Goods as Early as Friday - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is expected to continue its trade war by imposing further tariffs as early as Friday on tens of billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods, media reported.

Senior White House, Commerce and Treasury Department officials met last week to discuss the issue and agreed to go forward with the tariffs, the Wall Street Journals reported on Wednesday, citing US officials and others briefed on the talks.

The anticipated move, the report added, is expected to spark heavy retaliation from Beijing.

However, according to the report, Trump has not given his final approval on the tariffs and could have second-thoughts because Washington is expected to seek Beijing's help in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Tensions between China and the United States have recently escalated after Trump slapped steep tariffs on a set of Chinese exports goods and threatened to expand them. The sides have since been in talks to address the trade imbalance, which has been a major source of the US concern.