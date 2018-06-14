US Set to Impose More Tariffs on Chinese Goods as Early as Friday - Reports

Senior White House, Commerce and Treasury Department officials met last week to discuss the issue and agreed to go forward with the tariffs, the Wall Street Journals reported on Wednesday, citing US officials and others briefed on the talks.
The anticipated move, the report added, is expected to spark heavy retaliation from Beijing.
Tensions between China and the United States have recently escalated after Trump slapped steep tariffs on a set of Chinese exports goods and threatened to expand them. The sides have since been in talks to address the trade imbalance, which has been a major source of the US concern.
All comments
Show new comments (0)