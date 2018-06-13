Register
16:20 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    Data Breach: Millions of UK Customers' Private Info Stolen by Hackers

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    This latest major data breach has alarmed Brits, as payment details and other sensitive pieces of information were stolen by hackers.

    The credit and debit card details of almost six million Dixons Carphone customers were stolen in the breach, the Evening Standard newspaper reported today. They also noted that most of the 5.9 million cards were protected by chip and pin.

    In addition to the payment data, other sensitive information of 1.2 million UK customers, including their addresses and phone numbers, were also hacked.

    READ MORE: Only ‘A Matter of Time’ Before Commercial Flights Begin Getting Hacked — DHS

    The retail group confirmed the incident via a statement, and said customers of Dixons Travel and Currys PC World, both of which it owns, were targeted.

    "We are extremely disappointed and sorry for any upset this may cause. The protection of our data has to be at the heart of our business, and we've fallen short here,” Alex Baldock, the chief executive of Dixons Carphone, said.

    He went on to say that they haven’t found any cases of the data being used for fraud yet, and insisted they are “taking this extremely seriously.” Mr. Baldock also said they are in the process of launching an investigation.

    Dark web
    CC0 / Pixabay
    British Dark-Web Hacker Confronts Possible Jail-Time
    "We are determined to put this right and are taking steps to do so; we promptly launched an investigation, engaged leading cyber security experts, added extra security measures to our systems and will be communicating directly with those affected."

    The identity of the hacker or potential network of hackers remains unknown at this point.

    Earlier this week, Yahoo was fined around $330,000 by Britain’s privacy watchdog for failing to protect customer information against hackers several years ago.

    The likelihood of Dixons Carphone being fined for this data breach is currently unclear.

    READ MORE: UK Hacker Jailed With Over $600 Million Worth of Bitcoin Seized by Police

    Related:

    Chinese Hackers Swipe Naval Warfare Secrets from US Firm - Reports
    Hackers Sent Phishing Emails on Behalf of Kaspersky Lab to Banks - Group-IB
    'Hackers Accessed System That Let Students Sign in to Wifi Networks'- Specialist
    Tags:
    retail, Hack, fraud, financial crime, Currys PC World, Dixons Carphone, Alex Baldock, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse