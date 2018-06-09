Register
    Bitcoin

    Quebec Lifts Moratorium on Power Supplies to Cryptocurrency Miners - Reports

    CC0
    Business
    The major Canadian province of Quebec has lifted a ban on the sale of electricity to cryptocurrency miners, according to local media, cited by the CCN cryptocurrency news website.

    Quebec authorities notably reversed their policy due to increasing concerns that the province would ultimately miss out on potential revenue in the nascent but cutting-edge sector, according to cited sources.

    (L to R) Venezuelan Minister of Science, Technology and University Education Hugbel Roa, the president of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) Ramon Lobo and Venezuelan Cryptocurrency Superintendent Carlos Vargas, deliver a press conference at the Central Bank's (BCV) headquarters in Caracas on January 31, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / FEDERICO PARRA
    Venezuela to Issue 100 Mln Petro Cryptocurrency Units Worth $6Bln - Ambassador

    Earlier, the Quebec Minister of Energy, Pierre Moreau, introduced a decree imposing a limitation on cryptocurrency mining operations that demanded considerable amounts of electricity. Under the new regulation, cryptocurrency enthusiasts will be forced to pay higher electricity rates, and state power giant Hydro-Quebec will be granted the right to deprive miners of power if the grid becomes overloaded.

    Bitcoin is a decentralized form of digital currency, created and held online all over the world. The cryptocurrency is used to buy things electronically.
    © Flickr/ Antana
    Mine it to the Max! Chinese Crypto Miners Looking to Expand to Quebec

    "Having interruptible customers during these critical periods makes it possible to connect more. [Hydro-Québec's mandate] is to ensure the implementation of cryptocurrencies in Quebec by maximizing economic benefits and ensuring the stability of our electricity supply."

    Multiple concerns over a rapidly-growing demand for electricity and its massive consumption, as miners flock to areas in search of low electricity prices in North America, led the province to adopt a moratorium in March 2018, barring utilities from sending electricity to power-hungry crypto-miners.

    READ MORE: Quebec's Flip-Flop Policy on Cryptocurrency Mining Takes Another Turn

