17:25 GMT +309 June 2018
    This photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows collectible cards featuring (L-R) Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo, the Fifa World Cup Trophy and Argentina's forward Lionel Messi as part of a series featuring players for the 2018 Russia football World Cup at the Panini Group factory in Modena, northern Italy

    Ambitious Money-Grubbing: Real's Ronaldo Longing for Salary Equal to Messi's

    Real Madrid is ready to offer its striker Cristiano Ronaldo new financial terms for his contract; however, they seem not to have met the footballer’s demands, according to a Spanish daily sports newspaper.

    Soccer Football - International Friendly - Portugal vs Algeria - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - June 7, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with his son after the match
    Spanish Mundo Deportivo has reported that the club is offering the forward a salary of 25 million euros per season, in addition to additional bonuses for awards earned by the player or the club. However, Ronaldo is believed to seek sums equal to the salaries of Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (40 million euros) and Paris Saint Germain’s Brazilian striker Neymar (81.5 million euros).

    Corriere dello Sport reported last week that Ronaldo was determined to continue playing for the Spanish club, provided that he earned 80 million euros per year. The Portuguese striker notably hinted at the possibility of him leaving the club some time soon after the final whistle was sounded marking Real’s third consecutive Champions League triumph against Liverpool:

    "In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that have always been on my side. It was very nice to be at Real Madrid, in the coming days I will talk about it more," Ronaldo remarked.

    Around the same time, disappointed with Zinedine Zidane's abrupt decision to leave Real Madrid, which he has coached for several years, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post his heartfelt goodbye: "All I feel is pride at having been your player. Thanks coach."

    Interestingly, a number of Twitter users have recalled media reports, although they later proved to be fake, that Cristiano Ronaldo donated money to charity, and even went as far as sold one of his Ballon d'Or trophies:

    Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Madrid FC in 2009 and essentially led his team to four prestigious La League titles. As part of UK’ Manchester United he had earlier won three titles and the Campions League. Few clubs are reportedly prepared to meet the footballer’s financial expectations, Paris St.-Germain and United among them. The former is ready to give the forward 45 million per year, he currently earns 21 million euros annually.

