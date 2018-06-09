Register
17:40 GMT +309 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    European Central Bank

    European Central Bank to End Easy-Money Era in Response to US Fed’s Policies

    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The eurozone’s monetary authorities are seeking to prevent risks of disinvestment and capital flight by tightening their policies – in line with the US Federal Reserve’s increases in interest rates.

    Kristian Rouz — The European Central Bank (ECB) has reportedly decided to wrap up its ultra-accommodative policies, known as monetary easing, which have defined the regulatory environment of the European financial sector for the past decade.

    READ MORE: European Central Bank Starts Preparations for Stimulus Withdrawal

    The move is reportedly motivated by the US Federal Reserve's ongoing increases in base interest rates, and the ECB is seeking to tighten its own policies to prevent capital outflows from the eurozone to the US.

    Additionally, ECB policymakers have been encouraged by the recent economic acceleration across the eurozone, as the 19-country bloc has apparently recovered from the consequences and aftershocks of both the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the European debt crisis of the early 2010s.

    "Next week, the ECB Governing Council will have to assess whether progress so far has been sufficient to warrant a gradual unwinding of our net purchases," the ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, said.

    The EURO logo is pictured in front of the European Central Bank, ECB in Frankfurt/Main, central Germany, on November 6, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / DANIEL ROLAND
    ECB Turns to US Fed for Clues on Policy Normalization
    The ECB's upcoming policy meeting is slated for June 14 and will take place in Latvia, albeit a decision on base interest rates and central bank bond purchases will still be made in Frankfurt.

    Praet specifically referred to the ECB's bond purchases, which are designed to provide money to commercial banks and the broader financial system by buying debt securities across a variety of sectors of the eurozone's economy. Currently, the ECB is buying some $35 billion worth of bonds per month.

    This program was introduced back in 2015 in order to spur the eurozone's economic recovery, and the ECB is currently facing a major challenge pertaining to the bond-buying scheme — there are not enough bonds to be purchased in the open market.

    Meanwhile, the bond-buying program is also designed to spur inflation across the eurozone, which is currently heading towards the ECB's 2 percent target.

    "The bottom line is that this is the end," Nick Kounis of Amsterdam-based ABN Amro Bank NV said. "This is a signal that the ECB judges that the inflation conditions to wind down net asset purchases have been met."

    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel Roland
    MEPs Slam European Central Bank for 'Inflicting Years of Austerity'
    The ECB has recently ramped up its purchases of German bonds in order to meet its quotas; but the German authorities have opposed this move saying the ECB's activities could destabilize the already-robust German economy. Berlin unequivocally signaled that the ECB should either buy bonds elsewhere or take steps to end the policy.

    One possible option could be Italy, which is still struggling to overcome the banking crisis that shook the nation's financial system in early 2017. However, Italy is currently facing elevated political risks, which have contributed to the ECB's policymaking over recent months — in particular, renewed concerns that Italy may leave the eurozone.

    "For what it's worth, the ECB has recently decided to look through political events," experts from Switzerland-based investment bank UBS wrote. "Moreover, some countries may have an interest in reducing the support to a populist government. After all, the QE program also entails buying Italian government bonds."

    European investors say the ECB might also raise its deposit rate by 0.1 percent next September, ending its negative interest rates regime (NIRP). Besides, the ECB could also hike its base borrowing costs, currently zero percent.

    READ MORE: European Central Bank Stirs Uncertainty With Hints at Policy Normalization

    This comes as the US Fed's base interest rates stand at 1.75 percent, as America's central bank is widely expected to increase its borrowing costs to 2 percent in the coming weeks, whilst in the medium term, US rates could go up to 2.75-3 percent.

    This would make money more expensive in the US, meaning European investors would be increasingly inclined to pull their capital from the eurozone and move it across the Atlantic. The ECB is thus trying to prevent this, as such a scenario bears a threat of disinvestment for Europe.

    Some experts doubt the ECB's ability to adequately address the challenges it faces, not least due to the central bank's inefficient policy communication to open market participants.

    "Accelerating the end-date announcement due to fears of an even more clouded economic outlook later on, fuelled by policy uncertainty, would do little to enhance the ECB's credibility," Anatoli Annenkov of Societe Generale said.

    At this point, the ECB is weighing its options of either wrapping up its bond-buying more aggressively, whilst keeping rates unchanged for a while, or tightening both its bond-buying and rates.

    Investors are betting on the former option, as it would allow the ECB to maintain the fragile balance within the eurozone, where several individual countries are facing a very diverse set of domestic issues — such as the lingering Greek debt conundrum, and Italy's slow recapitalization in the banking sector.

    Related:

    European Central Bank Stirs Uncertainty With Hints at Policy Normalization
    European Central Bank Starts Preparations for Stimulus Withdrawal
    Tags:
    eurozone, Federal Reserve System, European Central Bank, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    This Week in Pictures: June 2-8
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse