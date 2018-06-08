Turkey to Launch Anti-Dumping Probes Against US Firms Amid Tariffs - Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara plans to launch anti-dumping investigations against US companies in response to the introduction of steel and aluminum tariffs by Washington, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said.

"However, the US looks at our products, we will look at their products in the same way. We will launch key processes within a few days… We are working on the process of beginning anti-dumping investigations against these companies," Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News newspaper.

The newspaper specified that Turkey ranked eighth as the world's largest steel producer, as well as the sixth-largest exporter to Washington.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was ready to retaliate against the US new tariffs by imposing counter restrictions on US imports.

Earlier in May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara would retaliate against the US if Washington blocks the supply of the F-35 fighters to Ankara.

In late March, the United States imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel products and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum products. The US government then granted temporary exemptions to the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, which expired on June 1.