Bayer Completes Acquisition of Monsanto Amid Public Discontent

"Bayer successfully completed the acquisition of Monsanto on Thursday. Shares in the US company will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with Bayer now the sole owner of Monsanto Company. Monsanto shareholders are being paid 128 US dollars per share," the company said, adding that the "integration process is expected to commence in approximately two months."
Earlier this week, Bayer said that it had received all the necessary approvals from regulatory authorities to complete the $66-billion merger, which created the largest seed and agricultural chemical company in the world.
The Justice Department explained that the planned divestiture to BASF — a chemical company with a crop protection business — will fully resolve all competition concerns over the Bayer-Monsanto merger.
Monsanto is the world's largest supplier of genetically modified seeds to increase crop yields, which also sells the most used pesticide worldwide — glyphosate. Bayer is the second world's largest supplier of pesticides, with a stronger focus on Europe.
