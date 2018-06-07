Macron on New US Metal Tariffs: Trade War to Hit American Workers First of All

French President Emmanuel Macron has commented on the US decision to remove an exemption on 25 percent tariffs for steel and 10 percent for aluminum from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union due to the national security threat posed by the imports of these metals.

The French and Canadian delegations will try to persuade US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit to take a more conventional path on trade amid his imposition of tariffs on the EU and Canada, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a press briefing.

"I will try to convince him, with Minister Trudeau and all our partners, to find a more normal path on trade topics. We can't wage a trade war between friends," Emmanuel Macron said, adding that the countries have to remain polite as the US is an ally and "we need them."

G7 leaders must not be afraid to reach agreements without the US, Macron stated, saying that "perhaps Trump doesn't care about being isolated but we as a G6 represent a real force."

"If the US decides to withdraw from its global role, it would be bad for the US economy and image, and Trump knows that," Macron noted.

US Shouldn't Force Iran to Exit Nuclear Deal

US President Donald Trump should not prevent the other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from maintaining the agreement, nor should he push Iran out of the nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a press briefing.

"Don't prevent other people from keeping it [the JCPOA] and don't push Iran out of it. That's the best option we have today," Macron told reporters.