Swedish Government Approves Construction of Nord Stream-2 Pipeline

The Swedish government has approved the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its waters, the minister for enterprise and innovation, Mikael Damberg, said at a special briefing.

"The government gives permission to Nord Stream 2 to lay a gas pipeline in the economic zone of Sweden in the Baltic Sea. Sweden has no way of saying 'no' to the project," the minister said.

The project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, has already obtained a license to build an underwater section of the pipe in German territorial waters and an input terminal in Germany. A similar license has been provided by Finland, where preparatory work at an undersea section of the pipeline is already underway.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany. It is a joint venture of Russian energy giant Gazprom with French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Uniper and Wintershall.

The capacity of the pipeline will be 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The cost of the project is estimated at almost 10 billion euros.