Tick Tock Tick Tock: Late Start for London Stock Exchange

A technical issue has been blamed for causing a delay for traders on London's stock market.
Trading started an hour later than usual at 9am amid speculation on the nature of the issue which caused the outage.
A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said: "The opening of London Stock Exchange was delayed this morning due to a technical issue that has been resolved.
Once the market opened, the FTSE 100 index rose — but then fell back into negative territory by 10am.
