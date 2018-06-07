Tick Tock Tick Tock: Late Start for London Stock Exchange

Britain's stocks have failed to open on time on June 7.

A technical issue has been blamed for causing a delay for traders on London's stock market.

Trading started an hour later than usual at 9am amid speculation on the nature of the issue which caused the outage.

A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said: "The opening of London Stock Exchange was delayed this morning due to a technical issue that has been resolved.

LSE uncrossing scheduled for 9BST

$FTSE100 pic.twitter.com/ZD4Og4Q6c8 — RANsquawk (@RANsquawk) June 7, 2018

Anyone see any trades anywhere?? LSE down? — Ant Sharwood (@ant_sharwood) June 7, 2018

Once the market opened, the FTSE 100 index rose — but then fell back into negative territory by 10am.

LATEST: London Stock Exchange IT department fix the glitch… They turned it off and on again. #LSE #LondonStockExchange pic.twitter.com/fEuE9X7qEb — swingerbook 🛢 (@swingerbookcouk) June 7, 2018

READ MORE:Anonymous Targets London Stock Exchange as #Opicarus Advances