WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has discovered that China dumped stainless steel products at 250 percent below the fair market value, the Department of Commerce said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Commerce determined that exporters from China have sold stainless steel flanges in the United States at 257.11 percent less than fair value,” the release said.

Following the findings, US Custom and Border Patrol will continue to collect cash deposits from importers of Chinese stales steel flanges, the document specified.

© AP Photo / Saul Loeb How US-China Dispute May Turn Into Trade War With No End in Sight

As a result of the final determination, the Commerce Department will instruct US Customs agents to collect duties on imports of stainless steel flanges from China based on that rate, the release added.

The Commerce Department currently maintains 440 antidumping and countervailing duty orders, which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade, the release said.