“Commerce determined that exporters from China have sold stainless steel flanges in the United States at 257.11 percent less than fair value,” the release said.
Following the findings, US Custom and Border Patrol will continue to collect cash deposits from importers of Chinese stales steel flanges, the document specified.
The Commerce Department currently maintains 440 antidumping and countervailing duty orders, which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade, the release said.
