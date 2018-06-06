Canadian PM Rejects US Proposal for Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Tariffs Row

"We have, on various occasions, heard the president speak about his interest or his musings about a bilateral deal instead of the trilateral NAFTA that we have," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated. "Canada's position is, and always has been that the trilateral approach is actually better for Canada, for Mexico and for the United States."

A similar position on the trade row with the US was voiced earlier by Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, who stated that his country sees NAFTA as a more beneficial option for all sides.

The statements follow Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow's interview with Fox News, during which he revealed that the US president was looking into signing separate bilateral agreements with Canada and Mexico instead of preserving NAFTA. The official underlined that Trump was especially interested in reaching such an agreement with Ottawa.

Trade Row With the US

The situation around the future of the NAFTA deal became uncertain after US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% import tariffs on steel and 10% tariffs on aluminum for many countries, including its allies, in a bid to "fix the trade balance." Canada, Mexico and European countries were temporarily relieved of the measure, but when the deadline arrived, Trump decided not to prolong the relief.