Visa Confirms Meltdown Leaving Millions in Europe Unable to Make Payments

Visa has confirmed their payment system meltdown, which had caused major disruptions in Europe leaving millions of people unable to pay for goods and services.

Visa payment system giant confirmed on Friday it had problems with processing transactions in Europe. Millions have been left without ability to pay for goods and services across Europe, experiencing problems with transactions after the payment system crashed.

People started experiencing trouble with using their debit and credit cards past noon in Europe, according to local media. Major retailers and gas stations reported the transaction failures which caused building up queues.

READ MORE: Traceable You: Australia to Ban Cash Transactions Over $10,000 Starting 2019

Visa has issued a statement, apologizing for the meltdown, saying that "the issue was the result of a hardware failure". "We have no reason to believe this was associated with any unauthorised access or malicious event," the statement on Visa's website says.