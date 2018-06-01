Porsche Suspends All Sales of New Cars in Europe – Reports

The halt in sales will last until Porsche adapts to the new WLTP test standards for vehicle emissions and fuel consumption, which will step into effect across the European Union in September.
When browsing Porsche's vehicle lineup on its website, a pop-up message appears informing shoppers that "The model you have selected is temporarily unavailable as a freely configurable new car due to an upcoming model revision." The message applies to Porsche's hybrid offerings as well. The company urges customers to get in touch with local dealerships to pre-order affected models during the transition.
The automaker has yet to make an official statement on the issue.
