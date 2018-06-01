Fresh Bikini Ad Ditches Photoshop, Shows Girls of All Sizes and Shapes (VIDEO)

A new campaign of swimwear brand Moana Bikini, essentially inspired by pop star Beyonce, stars women of all sizes and shapes. Most importantly, it makes no use of Photoshop in a bid to represent inspiring but at the same time realistic looks, the Sun reported.
"Our new Moana Bikini campaign has gone out of its way to be as close to reality as possible. With the exception of color correcting, we haven't used Photoshop," said Karina Irby, the CEO of Moana Bikini, set up in 2011 to specialize in universal, two look-in one swimsuits.
Lensed by photographer Trent Mitchell, a variety of women, ranging from slim to curvy, relax on a sunny beach and rap the words from the empowering song "Run The World (Girls)." Importantly enough, the company asserts that both plump and thinner models are equally beautiful and all the rage in the fashion business, the newspaper suggested.
"The sooner we recognize what's heavily edited on social media and what's natural, we're all going to be in such a better and happier space,” concluded Irby, commenting on her innovative campaign.
The body-positive trend has gained momentum recently with many designers adding XXL and bigger sizes to their collections, and a growing number of plus-size models, Ashley Graham, Chloe Marshall and Jessica Leahy just to name a few, currently in high demand.
