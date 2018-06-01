Trump, Macron Discussed Need to Rebalance Trade With Europe - White House

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to rebalance trade between the United States and Europe during a phone call, the White House said in a press release on Friday.
"President Trump underscored the need to rebalance trade with Europe," the release added.
READ MORE: EU 'Not at War With Anyone' on Trade But Will Protect Its Interests — Mogherini
In the wake of Washington's move, Macron characterized Trump's decision as a "mistake" and stated that he intended to speak to him about the US tariffs that the French president called "illegal." The EU condemned the introduction of duties by the US and pledged to impose retaliatory measures in order to protect its trade interests. Earlier in the day, the bloc launched a dispute settlement case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) following its trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom's pledges from yesterday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)