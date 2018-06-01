Trump, Macron Discussed Need to Rebalance Trade With Europe - White House

Tensions between the European Union and the US have sharpened after Washington announced it was moving ahead with its tariffs on goods imported from Europe.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to rebalance trade between the United States and Europe during a phone call, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

"President Trump underscored the need to rebalance trade with Europe," the release added.

READ MORE: EU 'Not at War With Anyone' on Trade But Will Protect Its Interests — Mogherini

© AP Photo / Francois Walschaerts Grab the Popcorn: Trump Promises to ‘Take On’ EU in New Trade War

On Thursday, Trump announced he would remove exemptions and impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada, and Mexico.

In the wake of Washington's move, Macron characterized Trump's decision as a "mistake" and stated that he intended to speak to him about the US tariffs that the French president called "illegal." The EU condemned the introduction of duties by the US and pledged to impose retaliatory measures in order to protect its trade interests. Earlier in the day, the bloc launched a dispute settlement case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) following its trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom's pledges from yesterday.