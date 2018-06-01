Register
19:01 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters shout slogans against the recent Walmart-Flipkart deal in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 12, 2018

    Multi-Pronged Investigation Begins Against $16 Billion Walmart-Flipkart Deal

    © AP Photo /
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The influential fringe group SJM and the Confederation of All India Traders had filed separate complaints with India’s competition watchdog, involving the Walmart-Flipkart deal, which flouted key norms on the acquisition of Indian assets by foreign entities, while expressing concerns regarding predatory pricing.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Ministry of Commerce has initiated a multi-pronged investigation against the $16-billion Walmart-Flipkart deal over a complaint filed by right-wing fringe group Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM).

    READ MORE: Indian Traders' Body Files Petition Against $16 Billion Walmart-Flipkart Deal

    In an official memorandum sent to the Reserve Bank of India, the Enforcement Directorate, the Competition Commission of India, and the Income Tax Department, the ministry has asked these agencies to examine the complaint regarding "alleged irregularities in various aspects including FDI policy norms, competition and taxation issues in the Walmart-Flipkart deal."

    "SJM in its letter has alleged that Flipkart is illegally carrying out multi-brand retail trading through e-commerce by flouting FDI policy norms by a complex corporate structure. It is mentioned in the letter that the management of Flipkart is presenting itself as an entity in the B2B segment whereas it is operating in both the B2B and B2C segment," a Ministry of Commerce office memorandum reviewed by Sputnik reads.

    Walmart store
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Walmart-Flipkart Deal Triggers Concerns Over Crucial Data of Indian Consumers
    After 19 months of negotiations, Walmart had struck a $16 billion deal last month with Flipkart, which controls approximately 39 percent of India's e-commerce market. SJM a sister body of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had alleged that U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc was "circumventing" rules for a "back-door entry" into India with its majority stake acquisition of Flipkart.

    "We have noticed that Flipkart promoters initially transferred the ownership of the companies operating in India to Singapore and in subsequent years made changes in ownership of the holding company at different valuations without paying any taxes in India [resembling] the Vodafone Case," SJM said in its complaint.

    Indian security personel and officials wait at the launch of Flipkart's Largest Fulfillment Centre on the outskirts of Hyderabad (File)
    © AFP 2018 / NOAH SEELAM
    India's Flipkart Beats Amazon in High Value Sales Over Diwali
    SJM's co-convener, Ashwani Mahajan, had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to ensure that the interests of those at the bottom of the pyramid in retail and agriculture space were safeguarded.

    Earlier, SJM had said that this deal would further eliminate small and medium businesses, and hinder opportunities to create more jobs.

    READ MORE: Google Faces $1.4Bln Fine in India for Rigging Search Results

    Earlier this week, the Confederation of All India Traders had separately filed a complaint with the country's competition watchdog, the Competition Commission of India, wherein it argued that Walmart's acquisition of a 77 percent stake in Flipkart would result in unfair market conditions for competitors and predatory pricing.

    Related:

    Walmart Store Locks Items from African-American Customers, Faces Racism Lawsuit
    Enough Rope? WalMart Yanks Lynching Journalists Shirts From Shelves (PHOTO)
    Another New Normal: US Retail Hysteria Sees Bonfires Set Inside Texas Walmart
    Walmart Bans Cosmo at Checkout Lines Amid Push From Sexual Exploitation Group
    Tags:
    unfair competition, foreign direct investment (FDI), case, probe, tax, Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Walmart, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse