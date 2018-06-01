Register
19:00 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Air India Express Boeing 737-800W VT-AXE at Cochin International Airport (File)

    No Bidder Comes Forward to Buy India's National Carrier

    CC BY 2.0 / Kishore Nagarigari / Air India Express
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The decades-old national carrier had recorded a 20 percent growth in revenue in March-April 2018 with a market share of over 13 percent, but it is ridden in debt amounting to $8 billion.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a major setback to the Narendra Modi-led government's reforms agenda, India's high-profile offer to sell a controlling stake in national carrier Air India had failed to attract a single bidder. The government had given the country's industry players three months to respond to the offer to pick up a 76 percent stake in the debt-ridden company.

    READ MORE: After Uber, Airbus, Indian Tech Institute Announces Flying Taxi Project

    "As informed by the Transaction Adviser, no response has been received for the Expression of Interest floated for the strategic disinvestment of Air India," the civil aviation ministry said in a tweet.

    "It did not meet the expectation of participation we had," RN Choubey, the senior-most bureaucrat of the Civil Aviation Ministry told reporters, adding that his ministry thought that a 76 percent stake was "good enough."

    An AirAsia Airbus A320
    © REUTERS / Enny Nuraheni/Files
    Air Asia Accused of Wrongly Obtaining International Flight License in India

    READ MORE: India Proposes Flight Delay Compensation on Par With Global Peers

    Air India has over 150 aircraft presently operational on 43 international routes with 2,500 international prime-time slots per week. It also flies over 54 domestic destinations.

    India's IndiGo Airlines and Jet Airways had initially shown interest to bid, but their enthusiasm got blown away once the government disclosed the initial terms of the sale.

    Related:

    India Should Follow China's Footsteps in Combating Air Pollution - WHO Report
    India to Establish Air Corridor With Landlocked Mongolia to Boost Trade
    WATCH Air India Plane's Window Panel Fall Off Amid Turbulence
    Israel's Carrier Goes to Court Over Air India's Flights Through Saudi Airspace
    Tags:
    strategic decision, bid, majority stake, debt, investment, Civil Aviation Authority, Air India, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse