EU Commissioner: EU Decided to Launch Legal Proceedings in WTO Against US, China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has decided to launch a legal challenge against the United States and China at the World Trade Organization (WTO), EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Friday.

"If players in the world do not stick to the rulebook the system might collapse and that is why we are challenging today both the US and China at the WTO," Malmstrom told reporters.

On Thursday, Washington removed the exemption from a 25-percent tariff on steel and a 10-percent tariff on aluminum for the European Union, while the latter pledged to bring its case against the US tariffs to the WTO.

The decision came two months after China officially initiated dispute settlement proceedings in the WTO in connection with the introduction of US import taxes on aluminum and steel.

In March, US President Donald Trump signed an order to impose a 25-percent import tax on steel and 10-percent duties on aluminum. The new tariffs would be in place for an indefinite period of time, but the European Union and six other US allies, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea, were given a temporary exemption until May 1.