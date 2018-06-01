Register
15:52 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers walk past the London headquarters of Deutsche Bank in the City of London, Britain in this May 19, 2015 file photo

    'Sick and Tired' of Bad News: Deutsche Bank CEO Reassures Staff Amid Rating Cut

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville/Files
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Rating agency S&P Global has downgraded Deutsche Bank's credit rating from A- to BBB+, which is a blow to the financial institution, as less than a day ago bad news from Washington sent stock indices to a record low.

    Christian Sewing, Deutsche Bank's new CEO, tried to assure employees of the bank's financial stability despite the fact that the financial institution is currently facing tough times.

    "My dear colleagues, the last few years were tough. Many of you are sick and tired of bad news. That’s exactly how I feel. But there’s no reason for us to be discouraged. Yes, our share price is at a historic low. But we’ll prove that we have earned a better valuation on the financial markets. We’ve achieved a lot we can be proud of. We have reduced risks by billions of euros, we have strengthened capital and we have reorganised our bank. We can tick those boxes. Now we need to look forward," Sewing wrote in his memo to staff.

    The CEO's address comes several hours after S&P Global Ratings lowered Deutsche Bank's credit rating to BBB+ from A-, giving "significant execution risks in the delivery of the updated strategy amid a continued unhelpful market backdrop" as a reason for its decision. "We think that, relative to peers, Deutsche Bank will remain a negative outlier for some time," S&P Global added.

    READ MORE: Deutsche Bank Publishes 80% Loss in Net Income Amid Strategy Shift

    The day before, media outlets reported that over a year ago, the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, had deemed some of Deutsche Bank's US subsidiaries as "troubled," which caused a sharp fall in the bank's share price.

    Deutsche Bank headquarters
    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Deutsche Bank Warns Higher Inflation Could Bring On Recession
    Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank, alongside Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and Citigroup, is also facing criminal cartel charges in Australia over a $2.3 billion share issue.

    Sewing became Deutsche Bank's CEO in April after its former head John Cryan resigned after three years of losses. Last week, Sewing announced new restructuring plans stipulating staff cuts from 97,000 to under 90,000 employees and concentrating stock trading operations in Europe and Germany in particular, cutting back on its business in the US.

    Related:

    Deutsche Bank Publishes 80% Loss in Net Income Amid Strategy Shift
    Deutsche Bank Warns Higher Inflation Could Bring On Recession
    Mueller Subpoenas Trump Records at Deutsche Bank. What's the Strategy?
    Tags:
    CEO, rating agency, Deutsche Bank, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse