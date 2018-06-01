WTO Countries Propose Appeals Mechanism Excluding US Stance - Russian Minister

The World Trade Organization (WTO) member-states haven't still agreed on the decision-making process within the bloc, Russian Economy Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Friday.

A number of WTO countries have proposed to create an appeal mechanism that wouldn't allow the US block decision at the expense of other countries.

"What we have discussed, have suggested is to create a mechanism without taking into account the US stance, which would allow us to settle cases which are reviewed at this appeal commission. We would work on this," the minister told reporters.

On Thursday, the minister took part in the WTO trade ministers' meeting in Paris.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on major international players to prepare a roadmap for reforming the WTO, the first part of which can be presented during the G20 summit in Argentina in November.

The next day, Washington removed the exemption from a 25-percent tariff on steel and a 10-percent tariff on aluminum for the European Union, while the latter pledged to bring its case against the US tariffs to the WTO.

The WTO has been criticized for years by politicians and businesspeople for its inability to ensure that its rules and international agreements are implemented.